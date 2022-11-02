In his Oct. 20 op-ed (“21st century Tammany”), Mike McMillen used half his space to excoriate two groups of Democratic politicians: Jim Crow-era Southern Democrats who used oppressive tactics to deny Blacks the right to vote, and “Boss” Tweed and other Tammany Hall politicians who perpetrated voter fraud in New York City in the late 19th century.
Anyone who stayed awake in high school U.S. history was already aware of these facts, so what was the point of the lesson? In the case of his Tammany Hall diatribe, McMillen makes it clear:
“The Democratic domination of New York City politics continued through a reformed Tammany until the end of the 19th century. Democratic machines continue to control the politics today in major urban areas such as Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.”
With the close juxtaposition of those two sentences – and not a shred of evidence – McMillen implies the Democratic Party is still using Tammany-type tactics to steal elections. This is ludicrous.
Voting procedures and security features have changed dramatically in the more than 120 years since Tammany Hall operated. Such widespread fraud is impossible today.
Apparently McMillen thinks that since big cities trend Democratic, there must be fraud. It’s a “machine,” he says.
If by that he means the Democratic Party conducts voter registration drives, canvasses and produces ads for its candidates, well, he’s right. But there’s nothing nefarious about those tactics; all parties do those things.
It’s not fraud that explains Democratic dominance in big cities; it’s demographics. Republican dominance of the rural vote can be explained demographically as well.
It’s worth noting that in two cities where Republicans claim there was fraud in 2020, Detroit and Philadelphia, Donald Trump performed better than in 2016. If a Democratic “machine” produced that result, it’s a malfunctioning machine indeed.
Tammany Hall operated well over a century ago; the era of Southern Democrats (with occasional help from conservative Republicans) voting down or filibustering civil rights legislation ended in the mid-1960s. Lyndon Johnson, a Democratic president, used his legislative genius to forge a coalition of northern Democrats and liberal Republicans (yes, there used to be such folks) to pass the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
The Democratic role in voter fraud and suppression McMillen references is ancient history. Party politics have profoundly changed, especially concerning voting rights. Ever since the Johnson era, it’s the Democratic Party that has tried to expand voting rights and ease of access to voting.
Republicans claim voting restrictions they have passed in many states are purely for election integrity. But how do you explain the reduction of ballot drop-off boxes to one per county in Texas, whether the county has 1,000 residents or almost 5 million? The shortening of early voting periods? The reduction of the number of polling places in many urban areas? The outlawing of 24-hour polling sites in Texas?
Those “reforms” have nothing to do with election integrity and everything to do with making it harder to vote.
In Iowa, voters got a double whammy: The early voting period was shortened by nine days, polling hours by an hour.
Even worse are some Republican proposals that, thankfully, were rejected by courts, pulled from early versions of bills or voted down. In Arizona, where more than 80% of voters cast absentee ballots in 2020 using a system that has been in place for 30 years, Republicans sued either to end early voting or severely curtail it. They also proposed reducing the number of polling places in Maricopa County from 100 to 15.
But the most troubling Republican proposal in Arizona was a bill that said: “The Legislature retains its legislative authority regarding the office of presidential elector and by majority vote at any time before presidential inauguration may revoke the secretary of state’s issuance or certification of a presidential elector’s certificate of election.” In other words, the voting results would mean nothing. It would all be in the hands of the state legislators.
I agree with McMillen on one point: It would be ideal if everyone could present a photo ID when voting. It seems like a common-sense proposal.
I don’t think we have succumbed to “the soft bigotry of low expectations,” as McMillen suggests, if we acknowledge that for some citizens it’s not as easy as it sounds to obtain a photo ID. It’s not impossible to overcome a lack of advantages, but it creates friction, and for people who already feel unserved by most politicians and sometimes wonder whether their vote makes a difference (especially if they live in a gerrymandered district), more friction can be the deciding factor in whether to go to all the trouble.
McMillen thinks mail-in voting is illegitimate. He lists it derisively among “woke” election reforms. Yet mail-in (absentee) voting is hardly new; first used in 17th-century Massachusetts, it has been implemented widely for decades. Analysts at MIT, using a database supplied by the conservative Heritage Foundation, concluded that from 250 million mail-in ballots over the past 20 years, the fraud rate is 0.00006%. That’s one case per state every six or seven years.
Voters who wanted to lessen their chances of contracting COVID-19 were more likely to mail their votes. Democrats tended to take COVID risks more seriously than Republicans, leading to an edge for Democrats in mail-in ballots. Add to this Trump’s directive to his supporters to not use mail-in voting, and it’s no surprise there was a “red mirage” before mail-in votes were tabulated.
And what should we make of demands by Trump and some of his supporters that vote-counting be stopped within hours of the polls closing in 2020, even though in states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, legislatures – Republican legislatures – had mandated that officials could not even start processing mail-in ballots until Election Day?
With the heavy pandemic-related mail-in ballot totals, it would have been impossible for election officials to scrutinize and count those ballots that quickly. Voters of all parties would not have liked it much if their legally mailed votes had been tossed aside because election officials couldn’t count them fast enough.
Had election officials agreed to Trump’s demand, that would have been egregious voter suppression that no one could have pinned on Democrats.
Randy Hisner of Decatur is a retired teacher.