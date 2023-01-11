I knew what the comments section would be flooded with simply by reading the headline: “Narcan vending machine added outside of hospital.”
Over the years, I have found myself increasingly dodging the social commentary of any political or even popular social issue; a sad necessity, as I love respectful debate and entertaining viewpoints that I have yet to be introduced to.
I had grown up with the understanding that arguments, as long as they are made respectfully and with an open mind, are a great tool of both personal and educational growth.
However, vapid insults, ignorant assumptions and rampant hatemongering had proven a growing population of people who were fundamentally uninterested in any form of tolerance. So, from the vile comments section I have kept my distance.
On this particular subject, tears filled my eyes as I read the testimonies of families who had pushed so hard for this machine. They had lost their children, many of whom had no previous history of addictions, to fentanyl overdoses.
As the rampant opioid epidemic began overwhelming communities, they sought an answer through their grief. While Narcan admittedly was not an all-encompassing solution, it was something – something that might save lives, give children a few more breaths, one more chance while we continue to try to find that solution that has thusly eluded us.
The comments, as predicted, ranged from disturbing to downright inhumane. I have no need to repeat them here; I’ll only say we have an egregious number of individuals who believe they have the self-granted arrogance and privilege to assign a value to human life.
How, I wondered, had these angry, hateful masses flourished? How have we amassed, in the greatest age of information, facts and technology, such an enormous following that constantly rear their heads whenever a person or group attempts to make even the slightest change in the world? Small changes, big changes, changes that won’t affect them in any form or will even vastly improve their lives.
They rise up in droves, ready to spew their criticism and defiance for the fact that anyone dared to attempt it at all.
Having worked for so long in nonprofits, coupled with the op-eds I’ve written, I was well acquainted with attacks from this sect, which I had lovingly dubbed “HAs” (for “Hostile Axioms.” Prepare for my nerdiness for this explanation.)
One of my favorite movies, “WALL-E,” has a ship named the Axiom, where individuals had grown gluttonous from a lack of activity and mindless selfish distractions as the fight for planet Earth was being fought by the little robot among them.
Had this group not been the cheerful Disney animations, I would imagine the hostility would very much resemble this group I speak of now: unwilling to act, unable to tolerate, unwishful of doing anything other than obstruct when others attempt to make a difference.
It was then I wondered: What if people didn’t know they were HAs? What if all they needed was the self-awareness to ignite the understanding of the damage they caused?
I came up with a list of seven characteristics, which I humbly submit here for review. There are a few signs that you could be internally harboring a HA, and I’m happy to share them for the betterment of the trailblazers.
You are offended by change: When faced with the prospect of something taking a route that differs from one you have followed, you find yourself not only uncomfortable but downright agitated. Why is change needed when you like something the way it’s always been? Why should it change if you’re happy with the way you’ve had it?
This is something I think everyone is guilty of to a point. But you’re in dangerous HA territory if you are irritated that this change is one that may assist others, especially if you’re finding yourself ready for a verbal throwdown when the change that assists others has absolutely no effect on you. Just the thought is enough to release that Axiom hostility.
Criticism is your go-to: Not a fan of acknowledging the good parts of a complex issue? Unwilling to concede that it’s not the best answer, but it may be the best option? You batten down the hatches and go into full objection mode, denouncing with a litany of reasons that the change is stupid and the people attempting it are as well because it won’t be the answer that’s needed (while you also do not offer a better alternative).
You’re a self-anointed “expert”: Most likely, it wasn’t a topic you had studied, worked within or even personally experienced before the overwhelming urge to chime in takes over. With a few Google searches and a parroted story of how “you know someone who knows about this/deals with this/is an expert and agrees” with you, you’re armed and ready to fight the change makers.
You surround yourself with like-minded arguments: HAs don’t seek out those who can offer a fresh perspective, right down to the news sources they follow. There’s a huge difference in seeking out truth to become informed and seeking it out for self-validation.
Facts force you to pivot: The problem with those pesky facts is that people can use them to prove anything, eh? When someone challenges your opinion, finds the fault in your argument or simply uncovers that your source is completely incorrect, this is a defeat that cannot stand.
Instead, the trusty “pivot defense” is engaged, at which time you remind everyone of your superiority of knowing what the real, more important, issue is. For example, “You know, we’re all here arguing about assistance for refugees when the real issue we should be discussing is our own homeless.”
The problem with the pivot defense is that it suggests that people are incapable of caring for more than one issue. Truly, it doesn’t need to be this way, ever.
I can feel that the treatment of refugees is unsuitable while voicing that our own homeless population should have a greater safety net. I can state that women need better access to preventive medicine without losing the right to care about the rising costs of health care.
We all possess the hearts and brainpower to care about an unlimited number of injustices, but the pivot defense ensures people place these issues against one another to battle for the highest validity without lending support to any of them.
As I say to my children, “Calling someone ugly doesn’t make you any prettier.”
You defend the constitutional amendments ... that pertain to you: Cherry-picking the Constitution is one of my favorite HA reactions. Freedom of speech is a right that is demanded by our Constitution when it comes to your keyboard warrior battles, but when people are peacefully protesting something you disagree with, they are unworthy of protection under this amendment.
The right to a freedom of religion is vehemently fought for, unless it’s someone else’s religion that requires protection, in which case you shouldn’t have to be exposed to the obvious threat to your God’s superiority. If the amendments don’t work for everyone, they can’t protect anyone.
Your greatest action is your inaction: The fever is there in spirit, but that’s where it stops.
Contacting your government representatives, attending council meetings or even taking time to personally reach out to those in the field is simply beyond your effort. As for actually taking the time to speak to someone on the opposing side to learn more about their stance – inconceivable!
This is what is so frustrating for the change makers, who often work long hours, have studied a great deal and have a personal passion for the path they’re trying to pave. You have no wish to be part of a solution, just another roadblock to progress.
We all have some kind of HA within us, something that finds comfort in being able to voice frustration with no accountability for an alternative.
It’s been woven into us through our basic human nature but has unfortunately grown with the ability to have our HAs reinforced until they’re so loud we can’t hear each other speak.
We’re so busy objecting that we don’t stop to ask what our problem is. So wrapped up in hearing our own voices that we don’t stop to ask whether we’re saying anything that’s worth listening to. Or better yet, whether we should be the ones who should be doing the listening.
My challenge to you is the same I have issued for myself as I forge ahead in this year I can only pray will be better than the last: Don’t let your inner HA take over your brain, your heart and your voice.
Instead of saying, “Let me explain this to you,” try “Can you explain this part to me?” Instead of “Let me tell you why you’re wrong,” attempt a conversation with “tell me why you feel this is the right path.”
And, above all, remember that we are all human in this place together. Someone whose actions offend your sensibilities may be motivated by wanting not only to better their own lives, but yours as well – someone who has felt pain and loss and wants nothing more but that the next stranger be spared from what they’ve endured.
We can all do better – be better – if we don’t let ourselves get in the way.
Jama Ross works in humanitarian services in northeast Indiana.