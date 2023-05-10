It seems that the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians goes on forever, since both sides send in politicians with completely different agendas. No problem has ever been solved when two agendas conflict with each other. Instead of looking at what the two sides have in common, they continue to focus on the issues that divide them.
Since I’ve spent most of my adult life as a problem solver, I thought I would make a few suggestions.
The first step is to understand that both cultures share several thousand years of history in the areas of commerce and trade. There is no equal to the bartering and trading skills of both the Jewish and Palestinian people.
The next step is to put this 2,000-year-old talent to work, using not politicians but business people. In today’s environment, that would mean utilizing the Chambers of Commerce, or similar organizations, from both sides.
Business people focus on making a profit and moving ahead; politicians only focus on making themselves look good and getting re-elected. Which approach do you think has a greater chance of success?
There’s no doubt a settlement of the issues, with Israelis and Palestinians living in peace together, would result in incredible financial benefits to both sides.
First, investors would pour in once people saw the potential for business development. Second, the heavy financial burden of constantly waging war would be lifted. And perhaps the greatest benefit, citizens from both sides could breathe a sigh of relief that they and their families were no longer in danger. They could wake up every day focused on living a better life, not dodging bullets or bombs.
By bringing these two groups together, with a common agenda of establishing peace and prosperity, I think the bartering and trading instincts each possess will come up with a solution.
It should be understood from the outset that no political figure from any nation, including the two involved, would be allowed into the negotiations. Their track record is abysmal!
If you recognize there’s no diplomatic or military solution to this problem, then the way forward becomes very clear. Anyone with a brain would have to admit that, after almost 70 years of failure, something else needs to be tried.
My feeling is that the business leaders from both sides will find a way to accommodate each other. After all, there’s very much to be gained by stopping the conflict.
Before the naysayers jump all over this suggestion, I have something to add. I realize there are highly important issues that need to be resolved: division of land, governance of Jerusalem and the establishment of a fully recognized Palestinian state, among others.
My suggestion is to table those issues for several years while the business community can bring peace and prosperity to the region by working together without governmental interference. Since nothing positive has happened in more than 70 years, waiting for a few more shouldn’t be much of a burden.
People are much more likely to work together in a reasonable fashion if both parties are living in a peaceful and financially rewarding environment.
I have another thought about a Palestinian homeland and the security of Israel. All the land, disputed as well as recognized, was once home to both Jews and Arabs, and in many respects, they share a common culture. Why not take a lesson from our Civil War, which proved if nothing else that bitter enemies could unite and form a country where both parties could live in peace?
Imagine a single country with all that talent and potential! Sounds crazy, but it beats killing each other.
Since I mentioned the Civil War (and whether we acknowledge it or not, that’s exactly what we’re dealing with here), can you imagine how silly it would have seemed if the United States had brought in another country to “broker” a settlement?
This conflict is between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and everyone else should step aside and mind their own business.
Just think of the billions of dollars that have been wasted with no progress, and then ask whether some other strategy might be more successful.
I think a fitting ending is a quote from Golda Meir, former prime minister of Israel: “We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us.”
Ed Dugan of Woodburn is a retired president of Indiana Tech.