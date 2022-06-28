Unprecedented: That is what pundits call the Dobbs decision overturning Roe and removing 50 years of reproductive rights from millions of American women.
But there is a prior Supreme Court decision that tore rights away from millions of Americans. Ranked as the worst decision of all time and described as the court’s great “self-inflicted wound,” the Dred Scott decision in 1857 upended almost 40 years of established law by overturning the Missouri Compromise of 1820 and holding that Black Americans, whether free or enslaved, were not and could never become “citizens” and were thus unable to sue in federal court.
Chief Justice Roger Taney based his opinion on originalism, purporting to divine the Founding Fathers’ intent, noting that both the United States and European nations, especially England, had “for more than a century before” regarded Black people as “beings of an inferior order, and altogether unfit to associate with the white race, either in social or political relations.”
Taney rejected the idea that current sentiments about slavery and Black people should have any impact on the intent of the Constitution at the time it was written.
He cited several laws on the books in both free and slave states that showed “the inferior and subject condition of that race at the time the Constitution was adopted.”
Justice Samuel Alito does the same in Dobbs, citing a litany of state laws in the 1800s criminalizing abortion as evidence the 14th Amend- ment was never intended to protect against state laws prohibiting abortion.
But if Alito really wanted to ascertain the intent of Section I of the 14th Amendment, perhaps he should have researched its author and his statements about it. Congressman John Bingham of Ohio was the primary author of the due process clause of the 14th Amendment (the clause upon which a host of rights are established, including Roe).
Bingham was an abolitionist who believed fervently that “absolute equality of all, and the equal protection of each are principles of our Constitution.”
Following Dred Scott and the Civil War, Bingham pushed for his amendment, acknowledging that “many of the States – I might say, in some sense, all of the States of the Union – have flagrantly violated the absolute guarantees of the Constitution of the United States to all its citizens.”
Bingham stated that women were “persons” under the due process clause and “those rights which are universal and independent of all local State legislation belong, by the gift of God, to every woman, whether married or single.”
Bingham never specifically referenced abortion statutes as examples of state laws that “flagrantly violated” rights, but he had to soft-pedal such points as the push to ratify the amendment involved convincing men to vote for it.
When pressed by suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton about whether the 14th Amendment covered voting rights, Bingham stated he was “not the puppet of logic but the slave of practical politics.” But fundamentally, to Bingham, the core purpose of the 14th Amendment was to give people the ability to challenge state laws that violated due process rights to life, liberty and property in the federal courts.
You know who Bingham never mentioned in talking about this amendment? The unborn. The Constitution also makes no mention of the unborn or rights of fetuses.
As the Roe decision delineates, the only references to persons in the Constitution involve the born, not the unborn. The census, for example, involves the counting of “persons,” which never, back to 1790, involved counting pregnancies.
Yet Alito blithely accepts Mississippi’s declaration that the unborn are persons and elevates unborn rights over the rights of born women to make decisions about their own pregnant bodies, which will certainly impact their lives, liberty and property.
The Dobbs decision is not an exercise in originalism. It is origami.
It takes a simple principle put to paper and bends it into something entirely unrecognizable and alien to what it started out as and what its creator intended.
The Dred Scott decision sowed division and helped ignite a civil war. Let us hope the Dobbs decision does not have the same effect.
Marty Lemert is a Fort Wayne attorney.