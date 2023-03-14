“Have you seen the rally this weekend, mom? We’re going, right?”
The No Hate In Our State Rally had been created in response to the more than two dozen bills targeting LGBTQ families (three times the previous record of seven in one session) this year alone, particularly the “Slate of Hate” bills.
My child is openly nonbinary (they had come out openly to their school, who had admirably treated this with dignity and respect) and had been reading about what these bills would mean for individuals like them.
“It makes it OK to bully people like me, if the teachers don’t want to call us by our pronouns. It bans books if characters are ... like me. What’s wrong with someone like me being in a book, mom?”
My heart broke to hear that.
Of course we were going, I said. We don’t stand for bullying, even if it’s by the state.
As we broke out the markers and glitter glue to adorn huge signs that read “Accepted Kids are Happy Kids,” my child said, “Can you ask if I can speak out on Saturday?”
Ooof. That ... was a hard one.
I don’t know why I hadn’t seen it coming; my kids had grown up going to peaceful protests and rallies where I had spoken, urged, pleaded for calls to action. I had encouraged them always to speak up when they saw someone being hurt. So I should have been ready, but still I hesitated.
The mom who wanted to protect my child from a future that would restrict their rights as a human battled with the mom who wanted to shield them from the public awareness of what they were, or the abominable mean spirit of what could be said by people who hated what they represent.
I’m going to be honest: I was very afraid of the second. And I hoped they would forget about it.
But my child would not stop asking. “Did you ask yet, mom? I have some things I wrote down that I would say.” I said I would message the coordinator and focused on the banana bread I was baking, pretending it needed all of my time and focus.
After dinner: “Mom, I think if people could just meet someone like me, they wouldn’t be so afraid of me. Did you ask yet?”
I sighed and picked up my phone. After a long discussion with the amazing rally coordinator Thad Gerardot, it was now a very real possibility.
Thad had been very compassionate to my child’s stance, their tender age, and how their message could be delivered without exploiting. Thad cared deeply, and I knew that this would be done with the utmost care and safety. But still I was afraid.
I was conflicted all the way until the night before the rally as I headed into a job interview. It was the final step with a nonprofit that obviously was ready to hire me. They had courted me since January, invited my husband and me to a gala, now I was at the last piece of meeting the director for the offer.
We were down to final details and I said, “I do want to make sure it’s understood that I’m an advocate for a lot of social injustice issues. One of them is rights for transgender and nonbinary kids. I’m actually speaking at a rally tomorrow with my child.”
What followed was smiles dropping, forehead rubbing, sighing. The founder actually made the gesture of the gun to his head and said, “I hate it, hate it because I really, really like you. But it would never work. Our board wouldn’t have that, let alone our donors …”
There was some story about how they “wish the world of this small community wasn’t that way but it is …,” then apologies made and “best wishes” made to me. I walked myself to the door.
As I sat stunned in the parking lot, I reminded myself of why the rally tomorrow was so very important. The state had obviously nurtured and emboldened the marginalizing of individuals to the point that organizations felt not only justified but comfortable revealing that supporting my nonbinary child was an unacceptable trait in an employee.
The damning legislation would only reinforce and encourage the right to alienate and discriminate.
I thought hard as I sat in that parking lot. “This is just the way you’re treated when you admit to supporting it. Imagine what they will have to go through for being this.”
I realized at that moment that being their mom meant being brave enough to protect them against the future that threatened their existence.
The day of the rally, I was still worrying. How would it be accepted? What if people were there who were angry that a child was speaking? What if there were counterprotesters who turned violent? What if.....
My child was exuding joy, happy to be surrounded by like-minded adults and kids celebrating their unite against hate. Speech in hand, there was not a single burden on those little shoulders; they were just happy to be able to have a voice that was listened to.
Meanwhile, I was thinking through my part. Talking about the anxiety my child had experienced before they felt safe enough to come out, the overwhelmingly high suicide statistics among LGBTQ youth, the feeling of having the right to protect your child stripped by the proposed laws.
That’s when I saw him.
I knew this man well; I had seen that bright red jacket too many times for it to be anyone else. The white-haired, far-right, Trump-supporting conservative, a man who had made his anti-liberal feelings well known throughout the years, was here. Over 6 foot 2, he was a solid physical force, towering in the audience.
My heart began to pound. No mistaking it was him, and he had shown up when my child was about to speak.
He stared at me as I pulled my child close to me. Then his gaze dropped to my child’s face, as they, oblivious to his presence, gazed around at the colorful signs in the audience.
My lip began to quiver, tears began to run down my cheeks as I returned his gaze. My shoulders began to shake.
My child looked up, confused. “Mom?”
I shifted their shoulders in the man’s direction and pointed a finger as I continued to cry. The confused look on my child’s face as they spotted him was quickly replaced with one of exuberance.
“Papa!”
Darting from my arms and running to him, they hugged and squeezed and laughed among the crowd.
My dad had come; the 78-year-old man who didn’t understand, who had always been on the other side, who couldn’t comprehend. My dad had come to support my child, his grandchild, to show the ultimate lesson that would continue to prove true throughout the ugliness, the ignorance, the resistance, and the hatred: Love prevails.
As the weekend ends, and I head into whatever awaits in the upcoming weeks, months, years, this is what I know is true: There is still a huge battle ahead. There are still places that will resist and hold on with hate. There is power in raising a voice, however young it may be. And where there is love, there will always be hope.
There will always be hope.
Jama Ross is a Fort Wayne resident.