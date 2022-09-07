In recent years, and especially since the pandemic, we have heard a lot of statistics on suicide and drug overdoses (which are just a prolonged method for suicide). We have read about the risk factors and intervention strategies.
But, when it happens, have we really learned how to talk about it and move ahead in a healthy way? I’m not sure.
In August 2020, my nephew (my brother’s son) died of an opiate overdose. He was 48. All the risk factors played a part.
Tommy had alcoholism on both sides of his family. His parents had divorced when he was in elementary school and for a period of time, he and his sister moved between parental homes. Eventually, geography intervened – live in Maryland near his mother or eventually leave his hometown of Cincinnati and go to Tennessee with his father and stepmother.
A broken and dispersed support system made it easier to play, to be played and to play dumb.
At age 30, Tommy almost died in a one-car crash. He was drunk, took a curve too sharply and flipped the car onto the driver’s side. His head was in the open window scraping the ground as he crashed. He lost his left ear, broke his neck and had other head trauma. The EMTs didn’t think he would make it to the hospital. He did.
All the family support and his realization that he had another chance to get clean and sober and move forward in a healthier way only lasted so long.
Tommy was a lost person – he had a hole in his being that he couldn’t fill with anything positive to move forward. He lived his life on a pendulum (perhaps bipolar). He would join AA, go to meetings regularly, go back to school for some technical classes and convince us he was doing well. But then when something went wrong, he would fall back into bad habits, including alcohol and drugs and it didn’t matter who he used.
His father was selling his motorcycle. There were a few payments still due. Tommy told his father he wanted the bike to get to work and that he would make the payments. He sold the bike, didn’t make any payments and used the money to support his drug habit.
He moved to a southeastern Ohio town known for drug issues. In early 2017, he robbed a Subway for drug money. He was sentenced to a year in a correctional facility, received drug treatment and was released to a sober house and probation.
Despite all his ideas of staying clean and sober, he relapsed on painkillers. He ended up in Maryland. He worked in the construction trades just like his grandfather and his father, but got paid with drugs (at least that is the story he told his mother). She found him dead of an overdose one morning in her home.
When I read the condolences in his obituary, his friends kept noting what a jokester he was and how he tried to make everyone happy. They really didn’t know him – only what he wanted them to see.
He couldn’t make himself happy so he tried to cover it up by making others laugh. When I expressed that in my condolence, the funeral home refused to print it – because our memories are only supposed to be happy, not realistic.
And we wonder why it is difficult to talk about suicide and overdoses.
The system is not built to teach us or to let us have such a discussion.
We were all heartbroken when we found out he had overdosed. My brother said it had just been a matter of time. Other family members noted that Tommy was just a bad seed.
It’s true that these were “uncharted waters” for the family, but shouldn’t we have more to say? Aren’t there things to learn? How might people cope better? Is anyone there to listen?
I remember going to a fitness class the day after Tommy overdosed. An acquaintance of two years asked how I was doing. I said my nephew had died of an overdose the day before.
She didn’t respond. She just looked at me. I was surprised (And embarrassed? Was I inappropriate to bring it up?) and didn’t know what to say, so I changed the topic. And it has bothered me ever since.
I worked in the drug and alcohol arena for more than 20 years – running a drug and alcohol coalition, writing grants for and evaluating addiction treatment and hearing what counselors said to their clients.
I know that addiction is a disease – not a moral failing, not about bad people. But those stereotypes are still out there and they can keep people from talking about this epidemic and learning from it.
We can’t keep repeating the same mistakes and omissions. When we don’t acknowledge addiction as not only a family issue but also a community and cultural one, it makes us become numb to the issue – and that is part of the problem. We have no common language or context for discussion, much less real public policy debate.
Misinformation reigns, as do stereotypical thinking and barriers to discussion. That is why I felt compelled to write.
I have T-shirt with the following message: Have the courage to start a conversation that matters.
I am trying. I hope others will, too.
Patti Van Leuven is an Albion resident. She is a sociologist by training and spent about 30 years working in the nonprofit sector in Fort Wayne. She is retired.