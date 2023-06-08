On June 7, 1973, my classmates and I walked across the Memorial Coliseum stage to receive our high school diplomas from Elmhurst High School. For me and many of my friends I grew up with, it was the culmination of a challenging 21 months in the experiment to desegregate the high schools in the Fort Wayne Community Schools system.
The Class of 1973 was the second class to graduate from Elmhurst post-desegregation. My friends and I began riding “the big yellows” in the fall of 1971 and were bused to a place we knew nothing about and where the people there, conversely, knew nothing about us.
Occasionally, time and nostalgia will soften our perceptions, but 50 years has not done that for me.
The challenges of busing were many. We were the ones who got up early to catch a bus that took us miles and miles away from our homes.
It was not surprising that many white students were not interested in the integration experiment, but what was more troubling was that some teachers and administrators simply did not want us on their turf. Their preconceived prejudices became a hindrance to Black students who simply wanted fair treatment and equal opportunity.
Many of my friends who were bused to other FWCS high schools had many of the same experiences.
Receiving my diploma 50 years ago did not bring me joy; it brought me a sense of accomplishment. Many of my friends and I survived the challenges of the busing experiment, and “survival” was the operative word.
There were many things that could have been done differently, but I think the school system and the administrators erred by not giving adequate consideration to the backlash the cultural differences would cause. Purposely soliciting input from white students, Black students, Black parents and white parents would have been useful in anticipating potential problems and developing possible solutions.
Ironically, as I commemorate 50 years out of high school, Homestead High School in the predominantly white Southwest Allen County Schools system is facing some of the same social, racial and cultural issues Elmhurst and the other FWCS high schools faced in 1973. While 1973 was a different place and time, it is evident that bias, ignorance and prejudice remain intact.
What is most disconcerting is that SACS and Homestead administrators could have anticipated many of these issues if they had given consideration to the concerns of Black students and their parents 15 years ago when the student population began changing.
When the thoughts, ideas and feelings of all affected parties are given honest consideration, often you solve potential problems in their infancy.
While it is, indeed, a privilege to still be here to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Class of 1973, it concerns me that many of those Black students at Homestead today are feeling some of same things we felt 50 years ago. Something seems really wrong about that.
S.A. Miller of Fort Wayne, seen above today and in his high school graduation photo, is a motion picture writer and producer, author and educator who has been writing commentary on social, economic, political and educational issues for more than 40 years.