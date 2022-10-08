It began when we bought our first house so long ago, and it continues to this day. Yes, it remains a fact that the door of the refrigerator is an extremely important place.
It has always and still serves as the main place of communication and a place of honor. Let’s refer to it as the R.D.
As the first child began preschool, wonderful pictures began to appear on that handy bulletin board – imprints of the darling’s hand in kindergarten, the first attempt at ABCs in first grade.
As more children entered our lives, the refrigerator got more crowded and the school papers became more sophisticated.
Report cards and Scout awards took the place of baby pictures. Church schedules, sports schedules: All of life seemed to be regimented by those refrigerator notes.
It became the main method of communication. For years, the R.D. held messages such as: “I’ve run to the store. Will be right back,” “Call Sue, she needs a ride tomorrow,” “Baseball game has been postponed,” “I’ve run away from home and I hope you’re sorry!”
Such messages as those preceded the quick texts that are the main mode of communication for children today.
Through the years, the refrigerator became less laden as children graduated from college and the nest became empty.
For years, the refrigerator door held mostly warnings to myself to stay out of the refrigerator and not eat anything else that day! Or else!
Then, of course, happily, the R.D. became a place of honor as pictures of newly born grandchildren began to appear and sweet notes such as “I love you grandma” took the place of threatening notes to myself. No diet warnings were allowed to mar the reign of grandchildren.
We’ve all watched refrigerators morph and change as new materials became available. I can still remember as refrigerators changed colors through the years. For a while, olive green was fashionable, and when it went out of fashion, a loving daughter-in-law helped me spray paint an old olive green refrigerator white (yes, honestly!). She did the spraying, and I did the pointing.
When she was done, it took hours to help her remove all the sticky paint cloths that stuck to her and all the white paint from her arms and legs. We still laugh about it to this day. What a good sport she was (and still is).
Refrigerators are now made of stainless steel, which shows fingerprints of people who even just come close to it. I sometimes try to wipe them off before company comes. However, I don’t want them to think I’m perfect, so I often just ignore the prints (just like I ignore the dust all over the place).
As I look at my refrigerator today, it remains a place of honor and communication. Right now, there are two “hold the date” cards from newly engaged grandchildren.
One of those is miraculously magnetic. Looks to me like it was meant to be posted on the R.D.
There is also a magnetic calendar of the dates of IU and Colts’ games, sent to us by some innovative real estate agent. He knows it will remain there throughout the coming football season, and if we want to sell our house, there’s his picture and phone number. Clever guy.
However, if the Colts and IU both have losing seasons, I might give that guy a piece of my mind.
And again … yet … still … the R.D. is completely covered with pictures of the grandchildren, now grown … held there by refrigerator magnets purchased as souvenirs of our travels.
But my most beloved R.D. posting is my favorite literary phrase of all time by Gloria Gaither. It has been on my refrigerator since God created ice cubes.
It says, “Lovely complicated wrappings sheathe the gift of one day more. Breathless, I untie the ribbon. Never lived this day before!”
And silently I add, “And God bless my refrigerator door.”
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.