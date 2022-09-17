Evidence abounds in our house that yours truly is no great mathematician. An easy example is that we “downsized” by selling one of our cars. Owning one car is much less expensive than being shackled to two. In terms of the family budget, less is more. My wife, Becky, drummed that into my head.
Stuck at home without a car when Becky got a maniacal grin and went who knows where, I decided to look at the ingredients on “my” brand of mouthwash. The ingredients were divided into two categories: “Active” and “Inactive.” Oenophiles and mouthwash users should read this.
The label on the mouthwash bottle lists active ingredients as:
Eucalyptol 0.092%, Menthol .042%, Methyl Salicylate 0.060%, Thymol 0.064%. Those total 25.8%.
The same label lists the inactive ingredients as: Alcohol 21.6%. No individual percentages were provided for the remaining inactive ingredients.
Of the individual ingredients, both active and inactive, for which assigned percentages are provided, alcohol is by far the highest at 21.6%. That percentage would not pass a breathalyzer exam unless it remains in the bottle. Only then would the alcohol be inactive.
Though we are not intended to swallow mouthwash, it can happen. Just yesterday, as I was swishing some around in my mouth, Becky slapped me on the back and said, “Frank, you’re a helluva husband. How did I get so lucky?”
At that point some “inactive” mouthwash cascaded into my stomach. Until then my stomach was like an inactive volcano.
The internet states that all components in a substance, both active and inactive, are of importance. The active ingredients in a drug have a therapeutic effect on the body, whereas the inactive ingredients have non-medicinal importance.
That means 21.6% of my mouthwash (the alcohol) has non-medicinal importance. It swims around in that bottle for a reason. If not, delete it and replace it with melted Mackinac Island fudge ice cream.
As a group, the active ingredients in my mouthwash exceed the alcohol content. It reminds me of the schoolyard bully during recess in grammar school. Collectively, my buddies and I knew we outnumbered him but we were not willing to test whether strength was in numbers.
Yes, more than one-fifth of my mouthwash is alcohol. No wonder I rinse with mouthwash morning, noon and night.
This scientific mumbo jumbo reminds me of my science education. In high school chemistry I did not have a lab partner. In college biology my attractive lab partner was smart enough, but she was distracted by the cute football players also in the lab.
To her I must have looked like an exclamation point. They looked like a capital “W,” posing with their feet spread apart and flexing their arms.
Leaving that fog of distorted memory, I checked the internet for information regarding the percentage of alcohol in wine. Real Simple states: “… during the past few years winemakers have been leaving grapes on the vines well after they would typically be picked, and that translates into fuller-bodied wines and more alcohol.”
Real Simple also states that the average glass of wine contains about 1% to 13% alcohol. Any wine containing more than 14.5% of alcohol is “very high” in alcohol content. At 21.6% alcohol, my mouthwash blows through the ceiling of that range … a sobering thought.
I am not a chemist. I might have learned more in high school chemistry if Becky had been my lab partner. Of course, her presence would have distracted me and my buddies. It also assumes she, an Evansville girl, could have passed the extremely difficult entrance exams to attend Bloomington High School.
There you have it. This column almost did not get written because I could not spell “oenophile.” Also, after decades I still remember my biology lab partner’s name but I cannot remember what Becky told me to buy yesterday at Target.
Readers of my columns sometimes threaten to wash out my mouth with mouthwash. “Good idea! Go right ahead,” I say to them. It makes me feel like Br’er Rabbit telling the fox, “Whatever you do. Please do not throw me into the briar patch.”
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.