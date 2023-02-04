My mother once told me that you’ve been living life on your terms from the day you were born.
I was born on Jan. 29, 1968, at 11:59 p.m., which is ironic because my mother had been told I’d be born in December before Christmas. Unfortunately, ultrasounds for pregnant women were still uncommon for women in the U.S. at that time.
My birthday was practically Jan. 30th, but as you can see, I had other plans.
My dear grandmother is the one who can best describe my mother’s experience: “Mickey, you were the last child, and you were a difficult pregnancy.”
At this time we were living in the small town of Covert, Michigan, where everyone either knew each other or relied on the phone book rather than Google to locate a person’s home or place of employment. Grandmother often shared with me, “I can’t count the number of times I was called from work to come and get your mother because she had fainted again someplace in town while pregnant with you.”
Although this is a somewhat comical account of my spectacular entrance into the world, it accurately depicts my “historical” journey in becoming a part of Fort Wayne’s political history.
As we commemorate African American history nationally, I reflect on my political career in Fort Wayne, which took a while to develop but was well worth the wait.
Additionally – I know for sure – without the support of my family and community, the name Michelle Chambers would not have been written in the political history books of Fort Wayne.
I was the first African American city clerk in Fort Wayne for 52 days in 2015. By caucus, the Democratic Party selected me to complete the former city clerk’s term. This was a highly stressful and rewarding position for a brief time. Still, it’s a privilege to have earned the party’s confidence to carry out this intimidating responsibility of acting as city clerk on the fly.
This position increased my understanding of how local government functions and contributed to my decision to run for office again in 2019. Among the years of profound changes, 2019 is first and, in my opinion, is the year of the woman in Fort Wayne’s political history.
On Nov. 3, 2019, I was elected in a historic election, becoming one of the first African American women to be elected to City Council. When the citizens of Fort Wayne elected me their city councilwoman at large, they made history. That evening, I was voted the first African American woman and the first woman of color to serve the city at large.
It has been intriguing, difficult, significant and, primarily, an honor to serve as councilwoman at large for our beautiful Summit City. Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., I enter the City Council chamber and sit at the dais alongside two other historical figures, Councilwoman Sharon Tucker and Councilman Glynn Hines.
In theory, being a council member is a part-time job. However, as I’ve learned during my first term, it takes a full-time commitment to ensure that the needs of the people are met.
Becoming a person of service to others and my community has been one of my life’s aspirations. My family has a heritage of servant leadership, which influenced my early leadership growth.
My mother, Connie Chambers-Ford, co-founder of the Fort Wayne African American Cancer Alliance, and my sister, Davetta Chambers, founder of the Little Thinkers School of Early Learning, have devoted their lives to serving Fort Wayne. My family has done this for generations, starting with my grandfather, Edward V. Elkins, a former executive director of the East Wayne Center.
I firmly believe that the “Seventh Generation Principle” – based on the Iroquois philosophy that “the actions we take now should result in a sustainable environment seven generations from now” – is in line with the generational tradition of service to others carried out by my family.
As a councilwoman at large, I will continue to promote, create and support legislation that will have an influence on, preserve and benefit our community both now and in the future.
Being a pioneer in history is never an easy task. But I’ve learned from others, such as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968 (the year I was born), that being the first shouldn’t hold you back but should instead inspire you to achieve even greater things. I stand on the shoulders of Congresswoman Chisholm and other people in the historical archives; she is my shero.
Congresswoman Chisholm was the first African American woman to run for president in 1972. She was bold, and her unapologetically “Shirley” attitude helped with the pursuit to become the Democratic nominee. She said the following in her speech announcing her run for president:
“I am not the candidate of Black America, although I am Black and proud.
“I am not the candidate of the women’s movement of this country, although I am a woman, and I am equally proud of that ...
“I am the candidate of the people!”
These sentiments, spoken 51 years ago, still resonate with me today as a councilwoman at large because I firmly believe I am the candidate of the people.
Michelle Chambers is an at-large city councilwoman seeking her second term.