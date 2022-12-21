Most baseball fans probably recall Tom Browning as the guy perched on a rooftop (in uniform) across the street from Wrigley Field during a 1993 game. My recollection is a little more personal.
On the Friday night of Sept. 16, 1988, I was news editor of the paper in Hamilton, Ohio (about a half hour north of Cincinnati). As was my habit then and now, I flipped on the radio to listen as my Reds faced the Dodgers after a two-hour rain delay. I glanced over and noticed that the sports guy had a high school football game stripped across the top of his cover page.
“Hey, I don’t want to mess up your layout,” I jokingly said, “but after two innings Tom Browning’s pitching a perfect game.” In my baseball-addicted mind, every game’s a no-hitter until something happens.
A little after 11:30 p.m., when Browning struck out pinch hitter Tracy Woodson, he indeed completed the rarest of baseball feats, having retired all 27 batters he faced without allowing a baserunner. To this day, I can hear radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman’s call of that moment in my head.
Browning died unexpectedly at his Kentucky home Monday at age 62; the news hit me like a gut punch. Baseball is a game built on memories, and I’ll always appreciate “Mr. Perfect” for giving me more than his share.
Keith Elchert is copy editor for The Journal Gazette’s editorial pages.