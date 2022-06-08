More than a week later, I still ponder what I was up late thinking about one Tuesday night – the thoughts I typed out simply to get them off of my mind to try and get some sleep before going into work at a high school the day after another mass shooting.
The sad thing is, there have been so many mass shootings this year that without the specific context and background, you wouldn’t know these thoughts were a result of the shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.
We must do better; it is past time for a change.
I have 11 tourniquets in my clinic. Let me say that again: I have 11 tourniquets in my school clinic. I have 11 combat application tourniquets that are stocked in a high school’s health clinic in the United States.
While that may seem like a lot, you quickly realize that’s less than one per person for all the lives lost at Sandy Hook, or Uvalde, and likely not enough for the lives lost in each future school shooting if things don’t change.
I’m lucky enough to have a clinic where I can lock my door and push a desk and some chairs pretty easily in front of the entrance within a few seconds.
With luck, the students in the clinic and I would then slip out a bathroom door through the back of the clinic that leads into the main hallway away from the office, and hope that we have enough time to cross the hall to a door that leads outside the building.
All before thinking about how I can keep those students safe and at the same time get back into the building to help the students and staff inside in need of medical attention.
But we as faculty – the teachers, nurses, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, admin team and lunch crew, among all the others working each and every day in schools across this country – shouldn’t have to think about how we can save as many of our kids’ lives as possible on our drive into school the morning after yet another school massacre occurs.
We shouldn’t have to think about how we can easily explain to someone half our age, or twice our age, how to safely and correctly apply a tourniquet to a gunshot wound while fearing for the immediate safety of ourselves and those around us.
We shouldn’t have to think about how we can defend our students, and ourselves, with what we have in our arms’ reach on any given day if it comes to that.
We shouldn’t have to think about how much gauze we have on hand and how best to instruct teachers, staff and others around us how to stop the bleeding on yet another child who was shot in yet another school shooting.
We shouldn’t have to think, “Do I have enough supplies to keep my students and staff alive?”
We must do better; it is past time for a change.
It is past time for any student to fear for their life at school, for some the “safest,” most stable place they have: a place where they know they can eat two meals a day, a place where they know they can nap for 20 minutes without fear of harm or their possessions being stolen, a place where they will get the resources they need – whether it be Tylenol for a headache, an adult to talk to during a mental health crisis, or underwear and a pad when they start their period.
It is past time that something is done in this country to make schools a safe place again because as things stand, as much as we as staff members do each day in the multitude of roles we fulfill, schools are not, and have not, been the safe place they need to be for our students for years.
We must do better; it is past time for a change.
As a high school nurse who also has a handgun license in this state, who chooses not only to conceal carry, but also responsibly store firearms and keep up with time at the range, it is past time for some type of gun law reform in both this state and country. Too many lives have been lost, too many children, adults and families have been forever affected by our societal decision of inaction on this issue.
To sit back and do nothing, yet again, after yet another dozen-plus students have died at the hands of one individual with a gun, while attending school, a place they are not only legally required to attend, but also a place society has entrusted as a safe place.
We must do better; it is past time for a change.
Benjamin Koch of Fort Wayne is a high school nurse.