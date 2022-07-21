I pray that I am wrong, but I fear that I am not.
Donald Trump and his big lie/Trump won groupies have identified a roadmap for the destruction of our dear America.
Trumplicans stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, believing Vice President Mike Pence had the power to refuse certification of the election results, allowing Trump to remain in power.
Without any basis in fact (watch Sen. Lindsay Graham’s speech on the Senate floor on Jan. 6 as he supported certification) and without judicial support (more than 60 lawsuits attempting to give any credence to Trump’s big lie/election fraud all failed), a significant percentage of Republicans, including our own Rep. Jim Banks, believed Trump’s big lie that Pence had the power to prevent a properly elected president from assuming office.
Now, imagine it’s 2024. Imagine the same presidential contest, Joe Biden vs. Trump or Pete Buttigieg vs. Ron DeSantis or whomever against whomever.
Imagine that, notwithstanding the voter suppression laws enacted by 19 Republican state legislatures based on Trump’s big lie, the Democratic nominee won both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote based on the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Since 2020, these Republican state legislatures have been orchestrating failsafe measures so that in 2024 and thereafter, their state’s Electoral College votes will not support any Democratic presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.
The easiest way for this to occur is for some authorized Republican elected official seeking national notoriety and acclaim (i.e., Banks) to declare voter irregularities in the major metropolitan areas of a swing state, such that the popular vote in that city/county will be disregarded in that state’s tally of its popular vote (the counties including Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Phoenix and Detroit all voted heavily in favor of Biden in 2020).
Eliminating those metropolitan areas in 2020 would have resulted in a Trump victory in each state and would likewise lead to a Republican win in 2024. Certainly, lawsuits would be filed, but these Republican election officials will have had four years to create a sufficient façade to cloak the popular vote in these metropolitan areas with “irregularities” to justify their exclusion of that area’s popular vote.
Remember the roadmap: If my concerns come to fruition, then Republican state officials in one or more of the above states will certify results contrary to their state’s popular vote based upon yet another big lie, fabricated voter irregularities in large metropolitan areas. On Jan. 8, 2025, Vice President Kamala Harris will be faced with false, but properly state-certified Electoral College votes submitted by Republican officials which, if accepted, will result in the Republican nominee, having lost the popular vote and the Electoral College vote, still becoming president.
Unlike Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence knew there was no support for the contention, Harris would know that the certified Electoral College vote from certain states was contrived. She would also know that to accept the Electoral College vote from these states would cause someone who was not elected president to become president. Finally, she would know that if these Republican state legislatures and election officials were permitted to succeed in manipulating vote totals, our country’s national elections would forever be tainted.
I have no doubt Harris would wield the power the Trumplicans believed Pence had and not count the electoral votes from those states, thereby defeating the manipulated outcome. Regardless of the uproar, Biden would remain president, much as Trump sought to accomplish.
The storming of the Capitol was to prevent Pence from certifying the Electoral College results. A Jan. 8, 2025 storming by the same Republican zealots would be to force Harris to do the exact opposite, to certify a result based upon their undisguised political manipulation of their states’ popular and Electoral College votes. Much like Pence was ushered to safety, Harris would be ushered into isolation, pending our Supreme Court’s ruling on the situation.
Given that our Supreme Court has recently eliminated a constitutional freedom that existed for everyone in this country since 1973 (Roe v. Wade) and given that this court recently expanded a constitutional right to keep and bear arms to an extent not previously considered in our country’s 230 year history, concern that states’ rights, whether politically motivated or not, would be given precedence by this court (notwithstanding the dire impact on future national elections) is legitimate.
The Supreme Court has accepted the case of Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina gerrymandering case, that presents the states’ rights vs. federal election integrity question for discussion and decision. The Republican state legislatures listed above may soon have our Supreme Court’s blessing to destroy the legitimacy and time-honored transfer of power through our national elections.
My concern is not borne of fiction, but rather, of fact.
In addition to 19 states passing voter suppression laws, the Texas Republican Convention recently approved a measure declaring that Biden “was not legitimately elected,” continuing the big lie/Trump won nonsense. In New Mexico, a Republican county refused to certify election results with which officials did not agree. The New Mexico Supreme Court had to order Election Board certification.
Unrestrained Republican zealots have engaged in a win-at-any-cost battle on many issues, and mainstream Republicans are staying quiet for fear of drawing their attention and wrath. Not one Republican Indiana has held in high regard supports the attack on our America propagated by voter suppression laws, Electoral College vote manipulation, harassment of election officials, waving “Let’s Go Brandon” flags, etc.
George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Dan Coats and Todd Young are examples, but there are so many other Republicans who know what occurred on Jan. 6 and what is occurring now in anticipation of Jan. 8, 2025, is wrong.
Though a lifelong optimist, I fear the die is cast. I am sending a copy of this to Young in hopes he will join a bipartisan voters rights bill progressing through the Senate to protect our national elections from manipulation by Republican state legislatures. If our national elections do not result in legitimately elected individuals becoming president, then the foundation of our great country will be destroyed and the America we love will cease to exist.
Perry Shilts is a Fort Wayne attorney.