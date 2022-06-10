The recent horrific elementary school shooting in Texas took me back to December 2012, when a similar school shooting happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.
I was 31 years old and a social worker in a social service agency, with a 1-year-old child.
I was angry, scared and heartbroken. I couldn’t believe the gross negligence of our political systems, which had failed to protect the most basic human right – to live.
They had failed to keep our children, as well as thousands of others killed by gun violence in our country, safe.
Sandy Hook pushed me to engage in advocacy for gun safety legislation. I became involved in local politics, wrote to our legislators and started investigating best practices for workplaces.
Several years later, I was working for SCAN in Fort Wayne, supporting young adults who had been in foster care and were aging out of the state’s child services system. After hearing their firsthand accounts of physical, emotional and sexual abuse, and learning of the gross neglect they suffered and the traumas they experienced, I empathized with their despair, suicidal thoughts and even homicidal ideations toward those who had wronged them.
Beyond our empathy, our goal was to help them address their abuse in a healthy and safe way. Some of the trauma was so complex, prolonged, repeated, severe and pervasive that I could not imagine the toll it would take the rest of their lives.
I knew the data, I knew the probabilities, but even for those who had found healthy coping skills, a support network and various ways to be happy and successful, I feared their trauma would catch up with them some day.
One young man was an all-star client; he worked full-time, was housed, and had friends and caring adults in his life – he checked all the boxes. Then unexpectedly, he started to spiral. He seemed to be searching desperately for acceptance outside his current bubble.
After having an altercation walking home from work one day, he connected with some firearm activist groups on Facebook, which he said encouraged him to take up arms and “stand up for himself.” He began drinking excessively and became increasingly paranoid and indignant. He threatened his peers and colleagues, which put his housing and employment in jeopardy.
As the threats escalated and he acquired a rifle, he lost his job.
After he threatened violence against me and another staff member, SCAN was forced to ban him from our property.
When I could no longer help him remain housed, I believe he felt I had abandoned him. I became the focus of his anger because he believed I had power over his situation. He stood outside my office some days, just off the property, sending angry, threatening, sometimes pleading and desperate messages via Facebook Messenger under numerous aliases.
This scenario lasted several months, as his caseworker and I continued to try to reason with him and support him in finding other resources for housing, food and mental health treatment. Then, when he threatened me and my 4-year-old child and showed up at my home, I finally got a protective order.
Soon after, he posted a Facebook message directing me to take up arms, accompanied by pictures of him with an AR-15 and a meme referencing a protective order. At this point, a protective order meant very little to me, as I had no confidence this would keep me or my child safe from his irrational behavior.
So, I worked with my agency to have his firearm access restricted through the red flag law (in Indiana, it’s called the Jake Laird Law).
Although a temporary fix, taking this action calmed the situation. Under this law, the young man we were serving was at least barred from owning or gaining access to new firearms for a set amount of time.
Gun control legislation is on the minds of many right now.
In the wake of yet another tragic school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers, the Buffalo grocery store shooting that killed 14 people, primarily people of color, the 16 other known mass shootings that occurred in the United States over Memorial Day Weekend alone, and the Tulsa hospital shooting that killed four people, we have to take actions – preventative and otherwise – to end this madness.
Measures such as red flag laws are a start, but these aren’t enough. These are only the beginning if we really want to help end gun violence in our country.
I just hope my story will show how one law helped me, my child and a young man with a traumatic and inconceivable childhood remain safe.
MaryClare Clark, a Fort Wayne resident, is a licensed social worker.