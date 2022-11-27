As an early supporter of Electric Works, I am proud to see the benefits of this project emerging, for all of Fort Wayne and the entire northeast Indiana region.
The late Councilman John Crawford and I became bipartisan co-sponsors of the project and its public financing in 2018. He would also be proud to see what has occurred.
Three years earlier, in 2015, I convened a group of neighborhood leaders to discuss what might be done with an abandoned 1.2 million square-foot factory that covered more than 30 acres of ground in the heart of the district I represent.
Seven years later, much has changed thanks to the efforts of our local and state governments, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., private developers Ancora and RTM Ventures, Weigand Construction, and a generous investment of public and private sector dollars.
More than half of the vacant buildings will open with a flourish of activity. Affordable housing is coming in the spring. Electric Works is being heralded as one of the most innovative projects in the Midwest, and it will be emulated elsewhere.
As we celebrate the upcoming holiday season, the Union Street Market is now open, boasting more than a dozen shops and unique retail stores. Five more merchants are expected to open in a few weeks in the market.
This has been a much-anticipated major tenant to a large portion of the west campus. It will become a major shopping and entertainment center for surrounding neighborhoods.
The market joins the Fort Wayne Community Schools AMP Lab, which opened for its first semester of students in August. Carr Workplaces, located on the campus, may provide these future entrepreneurs with office space.
Do it Best will become an anchor tenant in just a few weeks, bringing more than 400 jobs and committing to over 200,000 square feet of space. Its relocation to the campus helps assure the development of this project will now be completed. Do it Best will also add an additional 90 jobs in the years ahead.
Electric Works will provide a home to other innovative and educational partners such as Indiana Tech, Indiana University Ventures, Fort Wayne Metals, Medical Informatics Engineering and Parkview Health. They will all utilize Electric Works to make our area a center for job creation, economic revitalization and growth.
Millions of dollars were spent on environmental remediation of the old General Electric campus. Construction will soon be completed and more than $400 million will have been invested to make a home for the entities previously mentioned.
This construction has created about 2,000 jobs in the community. The construction and trades industries have added to the economy with employment activity. This has been a welcome boost after the end of the pandemic.
Electric Works is expected to generate as much as $300 million in economic activity during construction and will have an enormous impact on south Fort Wayne and the surrounding neighborhoods when completed in early 2023. It had the support of a bipartisan coalition of federal, state, county and city officials plus citizens who saw neighborhood revitalization, innovation and jobs coming to the south part of town.
While the financial package nearly collapsed in 2020, I am so proud we stayed with this and worked together to accomplish this major portion of the renovation of the old GE campus.
It is now a welcome neighbor to many Fort Wayne residents.
Geoff Paddock is city councilman for the Fifth District.