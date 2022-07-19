The first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope were released last week.
Astronomers and engineers have been planning and building the telescope for a few decades. It was a wonderful moment for all of us. For the scientists involved in these projects, I can only imagine the combination of excitement, relief and stress.
For me, the dominant emotion was being impressed that it all worked. There was a goal laid out a few decades ago, then a plan developed, revised, revised again and again, and the telescope finally built and launched.
I think it’s worth emphasizing both the goal and what was necessary to achieve that goal.
One of the main goals of this new telescope is to see the first galaxies that formed in the universe. The only reason we can do this, look back in time, is because light requires time to travel.
When we look at the sun, for example, we see the light that left the sun about eight minutes earlier. When we look at a nearby star, we see the light the star produced a few years ago. When we look at the nearest large galaxy, Andromeda, we see the light that was produced a few million years ago.
One problem with this trick is that more distant objects are also dimmer. There are clever ways we can solve this problem.
One of the Webb images, of SMACS 0723, demonstrates such a clever trick. In the center of this image we can see several white and yellow smudges, which are galaxies about 4 billion light years away.
There are enough galaxies in this cluster that they create a strong gravitational effect on their surroundings. Any light that enters this area, for example, will be bent and change direction. Sometimes, if everything is aligned just right, this process behaves like a glass lens. That is, the light coming from the cluster toward us can be concentrated and almost focused, making more distant galaxies brighter and easier to see.
You can see this happening in the image. There are reddish, arc-like streaks that curve around the center. These are galaxies that produced their light 13 billion years ago and are being brightened as their light passes through the more nearby cluster of galaxies.
Even with this clever trick, we are limited by how sensitive our equipment is. Sometimes there is no replacement for just building a better telescope. So when astronomers were first planning the Webb telescope, they aimed for a large mirror to focus a lot of light. That would allow us to see the very distant, dim galaxies that produced light shortly after our universe started.
The mirror we launched is 6.5 meters across. Unfortunately, that size is too large to fit into a rocket, so engineers had to figure out how to construct the mirror out of smaller segments, fold the segments to fit into the rocket, then unfold in outer space.
That had never been done before, so, as you might imagine, it was difficult to do.
The second problem was that light from these distant galaxies changes as it travels from the galaxy to us. Because the space of the universe is growing over time, the light from the galaxies is slowly stretched and the energy is spread out. The light that starts as visible and ultraviolet light is spread out and becomes infrared light.
The solution, then is to build cameras that can measure infrared light instead of visible light.
Many infrared cameras have been built over decades both for telescopes on the ground and in space. However, when we want to detect very, very dim infrared images, extra infrared light needed to be eliminated. Unfortunately, almost everything that is at room temperature, including the earth and the telescope, can produce some infrared light.
So that’s the third problem: how to get rid of that extra infrared light.
The solution had two parts. First, a telescope has a five-layer shield between the mirror and other sensitive equipment and the earth and sun. The shield blocks infrared light.
Since the shield layer facing the earth and sun itself warms up (to about 230+ degrees Fahrenheit), the first layer also produces infrared light. The second layer blocks the light from the first layer. The second layer then warms up, so the third layer blocks that. By the time we get to the fifth layer, the temperature is down to -394 degrees F, cold enough for the telescope to work well.
There are other problems, and then clever solutions, all the way through the telescope. Many were developed and used for the first time.
What do we get for all that effort and cleverness? We get a spectacular image of galaxies that sent light in our direction about 13 billion years ago. We get to learn a little bit more about what is out there.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.