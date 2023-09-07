“Indiana is the northernmost Southern state” is meant to be a pejorative, but Indiana’s political apparatus appears to consider it a badge of honor.
Case in point: The recently instituted state law that prohibits abortion with certain exceptions – two being rape and/or incest.
The 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is popularly known as the one that abolished slavery. It also abolished “involuntary servitude.”
Clearly, a government forcing a female crime victim to carry a pregnancy to term – a burden not imposed on men – would not only violate this amendment, but possibly the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment as well.
Indiana’s law also fails to answer this question: Is personhood established at the time of conception? There is no doubt that ending the life of a person already born who had been conceived through one or both of the exceptions above would be murder.
So what Indiana’s new law is essentially saying is that, under certain conditions, those not yet born are, at least for a certain time period, not considered persons.
Thus, if personhood is not immediately established in cases of rape and/or incest, and the termination of a pregnancy is therefore permitted, why isn’t this applicable to all pregnancies?
Yet, in the anachronistic view of Indiana’s legislators, governor and Supreme Court, apparently women who unintentionally become pregnant through consensual sexual activity are unchaste, and thus deserve to be punished, even though they committed no crime.
Indiana politicians and judges should not be able to have it both ways.
But remedying this by having no exceptions to abortion would not only revictimize those already subjected to horrible crimes, but also potentially run afoul of the 13th Amendment.
There is a solution. If Indiana politicians are so certain they are doing the will of the people, they should allow Indiana voters to directly decide the abortion issue.
A century ago, a man who controlled Indiana’s Republican political apparatus frequently pontificated about morality and protecting the virtue of women. In a case of tragic irony, his power ended when he committed a horrible crime against a woman, tragically resulting in her death.
Unfortunately, for the people of Indiana, the political clock has not advanced even one second since then. The same backwardness that consumed state politics and law 100 years ago still consumes it today.
David R. Hoffman of South Bend is a retired civil rights and constitutional law attorney.