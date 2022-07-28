You’re 15 and your dad, uncle or brother has been forcing sex on you, sneaking into your bedroom for two years.
Your grandfather has always been touching and rubbing you. This last time, he followed you into your bedroom and forced you to have sex.
Or, in many cases, mom goes to work and stepdad or boyfriend pushes you down on the couch and pushes sex on you.
A month later you turn 16.
Think this does not happen in our wonderfully moral state of Indiana? Statistics from the Department of Child Services show more than 1,000 children were molested in the first five months of 2022 – more than 100 in northeast Indiana with 50 in Allen County.
Those of us who have worked in the area of child sexual abuse know the scenarios described above happen over and over again, year in and year out, in our state.
Now we have a proposed amendment to our abortion legislation that says a 16-year-old rape victim must determine before eight weeks whether she is pregnant or she has to take that pregnancy to full term.
This is untenable. Please excuse the sexism, but only a man could think this way.
In the best-case scenario, she misses her period the first month and thinks it could be stress – she already has been raped and is crying all the time. This could not possibly be happening, so she waits to make sure.
After another four weeks, she misses her period again. Well, too bad, 15-year-old who just turned 16. Your eight weeks are up. It takes eight weeks to miss the second period.
Most of the time when sex is forced on a minor, it is being perpetrated by someone they know. Whom do they turn to who will believe them? If it is a stepdad, grandfather, uncle or brother, mom might get mad and blame the girl.
We are talking about a young girl who has been raped – a violent act – an act of debauchery and harm. This 16-year-old is supposedly thinking straight enough to report her rape and get help within eight weeks?
Many women, let alone girls, are afraid, ashamed and ignorant of knowing how to get help.
This amendment can only have been written by someone who has never worked with victims of crime, let alone victims of sexual crime. Yet, Sen. Travis Holdman was a director of the Department of Child Services in his early career. Shouldn’t he know better?
Are we saying that a girl who is 16 is old enough to bear the brunt of rape? That she should have known to reach out for help, reported or known she was pregnant? Since she didn’t, she should just have this baby?
We do not even let girls vote or drink alcohol at 16. In order for them to drive at 16, we train and monitor them. But a girl is to have all the mental capacity after being sexually abused and raped to know how to get help for herself? She is supposedly mature enough to understand she is pregnant. So did we provide her with sex education in school?
We are victim blaming here.
Girls of 16 are still children. Who thinks it is a good idea for a 16-year-old rape victim to be made to have a baby?
The hidden message here to me is that if you turn 16 and are raped, you are old enough that you might have asked for it. You are old enough that you must bear the responsibility of a man raping you.
Really?
Frankly, no woman who is raped should ever be made to carry that pregnancy to full term. In case you cannot imagine this violence, the woman wakes up each day and endures the trauma all over again every time she sees her pregnancy, feels that kick.
But this is especially detrimental to young women whose brains are still forming; the trauma is then affecting the maturation of her brain.
What are we saying here, that if you are raped at 15 and turn 16 the next day you are then old enough to know when you are pregnant, know where to get help and brave enough to seek/report? Come on, does this make sense?
My dad always said, “Don’t give me geniuses; give me people with common sense.” Please give me legislators in Indianapolis with common sense.
Did any of these senators speak to any of the experts in child molestation or rape? There are experts: victims assistance advocates, YWCAs, Child Advocacy Centers, the Sexual Assault Treatment Center here and retired professionals such as myself with more than 33 years’ experience, and even the state’s own experts ... the Department of Child Services, state police and other law enforcement.
This is cruel and unusual punishment. It is untenable to make any woman who has been raped carry that pregnancy to full term. They are the victim, for heaven’s sake.
Let’s punish her more. Let’s retraumatize. Let’s rape her all over again day after day as she waits to have this baby.
I am furious at this insensitivity and the lack of professionalism by our senators not to have sought out information. I pray for them to come to their senses and to have moral courage.
Getting reelected at the expense of young girls is a short-term gain, but I wonder how their maker will see it on the day they meet their lord?
I assume many of these legislators remember Jesus saying in the Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are the merciful for they shall obtain mercy.” Every raped woman of every age deserves your mercy.
Rachel Tobin-Smith is a retired executive of SCAN, Inc. with 33 years working in the field of child abuse and neglect.