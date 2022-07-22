Watching the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, I am reminded of a human dynamic I witnessed in my professional life.
Certain state legislatures are competing for the attention of their most extreme base, sacrificing long-term representative governance for the short-term reward of political ambition.
Let me explain.
On Christmas Day 1989, the last East European Communist dictator was driven from power, tried, and found guilty of genocide and other crimes against the state. Romanian Supreme Leader Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed by firing squad directly after the verdict was read.
In February 1990, I was the first Western TV executive to travel to Bucharest where I agreed to distribution of CNN International on Romanian TV, which for all its history had been tightly state controlled. CNN International became the first independent television news source in that nation’s history.
Romanian television at that time was a peculiar market.
Since the beginning of television in developed countries, national television household population grew consistently until it reached 99%, meaning nearly every home had at least one set. Only in Romania did 99% represent peak distribution. For the prior 10 years, TV households had declined to about 82% when we entered the market.
Here is why.
Under the tyrannical regime of the Romanian Communist Party, state television was controlled by apparatchiks who owed their allegiance to party superiors who in turn owed their careers and livelihoods to the ministerial representatives who owed their safety and careers to the Ceausescu regime.
All the way up the TV chain of command, to stay out of the gun sights of the feared secret police and the powerful military, people in authority competed among themselves to show allegiance to their party leader by increasing the air time given to Ceausescu and the Communist Party on Romanian TV.
Over time, so much air was dedicated that eventually the only programs were updates and live news about the supreme leader and his party – even though, it was said, Ceausescu never directly required more than two hours a day.
The average life of that era’s cathode-ray television was about 15 years. When old TV sets failed, they were simply thrown out and not replaced. A common joke went:
Santa: What do you want for Christmas, little girl?
Girl: I want a windshield wiper for my TV set.
Santa: That’s a strange present. Why do you want that?
Girl: Because every time Ceausescu comes on, my grandmother spits at it.
Why relate this slice of mainly forgotten history?
Republicans across this country are voicing, voting in and championing hundreds of ever-more restrictive laws on abortion rights.
For reasons of career ambition without regard for the health of women or the expertise of health care professionals, certain Republican politicians are rushing through ever-more restrictive measures in state legislatures, espousing extreme positions to their most extreme base, in a competition to be the most restrictive, least understanding and least forgiving on a health matter about which few of them are educated beyond a political understanding.
Because to give an inch looks weak. Loses a fraction of the base. Does not cater to the narrow audience they depend on for their power.
Such narrow focus got Romania wall-to-wall political party TV, resulting in lower TV population (and eventual regime change).
Hoosiers (along with other red staters) risk getting wall-to-wall abortion restrictions, leading to higher maternal mortality rates in a state already ranking at the bottom in the country for the statistic (46th, according to the United Health Foundation in 2018). In a country which, by the way, ranks at the bottom of the world’s wealthiest nations.
Abortion-restricting laws will obstruct a physician honoring their oath to give best available care to a patient.
Sixty-two percent of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Nearly three quarters of those polled in Indiana (72%) believe it is important that women in Indiana have access to all reproductive health care options available, including abortion.
Per pollster Tresa Undem on vox.com, “Maybe one place to start is moving beyond legality and into reality. Although we don’t talk about it much, 1 in 3 women in this country will have an abortion in her lifetime.”
There is room for honest moral disagreement on an issue as important as abortion rights, which deals with personal beliefs on the beginning of life. If you believe life begins at conception, that is your right. Or perhaps you believe in viability. Or the first breath. That is also your right.
But, 93% of abortions in this country occur within the first 13 weeks, another 6% during weeks 14 to 20. The 1% of abortions that occur after week 20 nearly all involve life-threatening complications.
Categorically legislating an issue loaded with innumerable real-time, real-life variables is a dangerous misuse of legislative power.
Supermajorities can go too far.
Mark Rudolph is a Fort Wayne resident.