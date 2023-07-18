Reproductive health care has been changing quickly since the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs that ended nationwide protection of abortion rights. Fourteen states have enacted laws limiting abortion care; Indiana’s law will come into force Aug. 1.
Scientists at the University of California at San Francisco recently solicited accounts of health care that was below the standard of care in these 14 states as a result of the new laws. The study started in September 2022, and a preliminary report was published two months ago.
It should be noted that many hospitals restrict or forbid health care providers from describing poor care tied to the new laws. In addition to the health care providers not revealing legally protected health information, these accounts have had some details changed to ensure anonymity.
The direct accounts are heartbreaking. Many involve preterm, prelabor rupture of membranes. The exact standard of care here depends on many details, but some situations recommend dilation and evacuation or induction termination (i.e., an abortion).
In one case, a patient had a rupture at 16 to 18 weeks. Instead of receiving care, she was sent home. The physician described what happened next:
“I meet her 2 days later in the ICU. She was admitted from the ER with severe sepsis … and bacteremia. Her fetus delivers; she is able to hold (the fetus). We try every medical protocol we can find to help her placenta deliver; none are successful. She is now on 3 pressors and in (disseminated intravascular coagulopathy). The anesthesiologist cries on the phone when discussing the case with me – if the patient needs to be intubated, no one thinks she will make it out of the OR.”
In this case, the patient survived.
In another case, a patient pregnant at 19 to 20 weeks went to a hospital with painless cervical dilation. She was found to be stable and sent home. The next day, she came to the ER with severe pain and in advanced labor. In this physician’s description:
“Anesthesiology colleagues refused to provide an epidural for pain. They believed that providing an epidural could be considered (a crime) under the new law. The patient received some IV morphine instead and delivered a few hours later but was very uncomfortable through the remainder of her labor. I will never forget this case because I overheard the primary provider say to a nurse that so much as offering a helping hand to a patient getting onto the gurney while in the throes of a miscarriage could be construed as ‘aiding and abetting an abortion.’ Best not to so much as touch the patient who is miscarrying. … A gross violation of common sense and the oath I took when I got into this profession to soothe my patients’ suffering.”
There were several accounts of necessary care only being provided when patients traveled to states without new abortion laws. In one such case, the physician describes:
“The patient presented in her home state for (abortion) care… and was turned away (because a law banning abortion recently went into effect). It took six weeks to find an appointment, and she had to drive 10 hours to get to (state with abortion access). As a result, she was mid-second trimester (16-18 weeks) when she presented. She has (more than 5) children at home and had severe postpartum cardiomyopathy when she gave birth a year ago, which has persisted. ... The risk of her dying from childbirth would have been extremely high – but she was unable to find anyone in her state willing to do the procedure. She had a routine D&E and went home, but at great personal sacrifice, as it was extremely difficult to leave with so many children.”
In another case:
“(The) patient presented for her routine anatomy scan and a rare, lethal fetal anomaly was noted. (She) was referred to (a) higher level of care in another city for consultation and given (the) prognosis and likelihood of demise (during) or shortly after birth.
“(She) was counseled at that facility about her options (which were) limited by state laws. (She) was given information for (an) abortion clinic out of state who could serve her, who she contacted. (The) patient was counseled that she would need to make (a) multiple-day trip out of state for (the) procedure which would be performed by a doctor she did not know, and her husband would have to stay in the waiting room during the procedure. (She) would also have to coordinate childcare while she and her husband were gone. Someone also counseled the patient that there was a risk that someone could decide to sue her husband … for accompanying her and helping her get the abortion. There were also financial concerns. Given all of this, (the) patient and her husband decided to continue the pregnancy and will have an induction with her primary doctor, and her husband can be present with her. (The) patient said to me, ‘It is really easy for doctors to suggest this (abortion), but they don’t realize how hard it is.’ … It is frustrating that the patient had to consider so many non-medical issues when deciding which plan of care she wanted.”
These stories represent the effect of these new abortion laws. Any politician who describes second-trimester abortions in simple, moralistic terms is ignoring this reality.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.