Our community is committed to and working hard to be inclusive and to welcome persons of all abilities.
Following the landmark national commitment with the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 and its subsequent amendments, local governments and private citizens have undertaken remarkable steps to create communities that encourage the participation and engagement of people of all abilities.
Simply looking at the number of accessible parking areas around the city, along with the design of Promenade Park, are testaments to these efforts.
Some might ask: “Why should some individuals have privileged parking opportunities or privileged access routes?”
I would suggest that these “privileges” do not constitute special treatment. Rather, they represent invitations to people of all abilities to be active and contributing members of our community. Without these clear statements to people of varying abilities, there is the very real risk that individuals will be either discouraged or, worse, prevented from being engaged members of our community.
In effect, curb cuts, sidewalks, accessible parking locations, signage and audible crosswalks, tactile information for the partially sighted, and ramps not only are the practical elimination of physical barriers but also provide the critical information and encouragement that allow all residents to participate actively in the myriad opportunities of our community.
But it is important to remember that doing all these things only once is not sufficient. Like every other aspect of our world, maintenance, replacement and improvement are necessary components of each step that removes a barrier or informs the public.
We are only too aware of the necessity of maintaining an automobile so it remains a reliable means of transportation. We are also all aware that the painted markings on our roads fade with time. Without the periodic repainting of these traffic indicators, roadways would become difficult, if not dangerous, to navigate.
Consequently, the regular repainting of traffic markings is certainly tolerated. In fact, we would be both disappointed and angered if governmental road departments did not fulfill this essential responsibility.
In the same way, all the markings and indicators that provide critical accessibility information must be periodically redone. In public spaces, various governmental agencies undertake this responsibility. Parking space indicators, crosswalk indicators and the associated signage are maintained.
When infrastructure fails or degrades, it is replaced. When more effective methods, signs or indicators become available, they are introduced.
The responsibility of private businesses, organizations and residences is no less important.
The elimination of barriers, the improvement of accessible routes with appropriate curb cuts and ramps, and the clear marking of all these features on privately owned properties are essential to building an inclusive community.
Again, doing all these things only once is not sufficient. Markings must be repainted. Deteriorating infrastructure replaced. Improved signage and more informative methods introduced.
These are not simple idealizations that have no connection with our everyday world.
On the contrary, the Fort Wayne/ Allen County Disability Advisory Council was recently made aware of a local, privately owned residence at which the painted markings identifying a ramp, crosswalk and accessible parking space had become so faded that they were incapable of providing crucial information to residents and visitors. As a result, people were put at risk.
All the actions that improve accessibility in our community play this dual role of practically eliminating or reducing barriers and of informing our citizens of real possibilities. The informative dimension cannot be overemphasized.
Providing appropriate and detailed information frees an individual to make and, more importantly, execute plans to participate actively in our community. Something as simple as clear and definitive pavement markings or signage can empower an individual to engage in activities that otherwise might seem impossible or out of reach.
Participating in activities changes a person from being an observer to becoming a doer, from being an inhabitant of the shadows to being a dancer in the light.
Ronald Duchovic is chairperson of the Fort Wayne/Allen County Disability Advisory Council.