Individual equality was likely not Thomas Jefferson’s intention when he wrote in the Preamble to the Constitution the assurance that “all men are created equal.” Yet that is what we have come to believe and is what we strive toward.
The belief is somewhat flawed in the literal sense. We may have the potential or even aspire to be equal, but life throws rocks in that path – accidents happen, diseases occur, genes mutate.
With passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act 32 years ago, equality came one step closer for the millions of Americans with a disability. That equality can include the opportunity for meaningful integrated employment, access to community spaces and full inclusion.
For some, equality and inclusion come only with reliance on accommodations: an elevator rather than stairs, Braille instead of letters on a sign, American Sign Language interpreters, curb cuts, audible crosswalks, sound amplification or one of dozens of other accommodations.
Now, in Pennsylvania, some say John Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, should not have the ability to be elected to the U.S. Senate.
His stroke has somewhat limited his ability to process what he hears and respond in a meaningful fashion. However, he is better able to comprehend and respond to that same information when he reads it.
Ableists protest that if he needs the question provided in writing, then he is not qualified to run for office.
How different is that from a politician who cannot hear a spoken message but understands by reading lips or seeing the message conveyed through American Sign Language? There have been deaf elected officials who have fully served their constituents, including a deaf member of parliament in the United Kingdom, as well as one in New Zealand and South Africa, a California mayor and a commissioner in the Chicago mayor’s office cabinet.
A cochlear implant allowed a West Virginia U.S. representative and a conservative radio talk show host to continue to be active participants in their communities.
There also have been blind elected officials who have served competently. This list is longer and includes blind lieutenant governors (Washington and Connecticut), a governor (New York), secretary of state (Portugal) and MPs in Canada, the UK, Scotland, New Zealand, Greece and at least five other countries.
Accommodations allowed Franklin Delano Roosevelt to lead the U.S. through the Great Depression and World War II.
Great war veterans such as Sens. John McCain, Bob Dole, Tammy Duckworth and Daniel Inouye served this country after their military service with the help of accommodations.
Since the beginning of 2022, two sitting members of Congress have had strokes and they remain in office – Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico. In the past 20 years, Sens. Harry Reid, Tim Johnson and Mark Kirk have also had strokes and continued to serve.
The promise that everyone has equal worth may have been envisioned in the Constitution. While Jefferson didn’t directly refer to disabilities, he spoke clearly of his intent, saying, “I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.”
I know we as a society have made “progress of the human mind” in destigmatizing disability. As American citizens, we are promised an equal vote to move us toward a “more perfect union,” one that has elected representatives who are similar to the people they serve.
These public servants would give voice to diversity of race, sexual orientation, gender and ability. The promise of equal opportunity would be with the understanding that some of us may embrace the goal of public service needing just a little modification.
Patti Hays is CEO of the AWS Foundation.