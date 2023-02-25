I have lived in the Southwest Allen County School District since moving to Fort Wayne some 25 years ago.
Our son attended SACS schools starting in third grade and graduated from Homestead in 2007. Our daughter-in-law graduated from Homestead that same year, having started at a SACS school in first grade. I think both got a superior education, and we have supported every funding proposal and the teachers and administration of what I always believed was one of the state’s best public school systems.
I also have two small grandsons and one on the way who I expect will attend SACS and graduate from Homestead. I am concerned about and invested in the public school system where I live.
When I heard the story of the blackface social media posting and the subsequent in-school protests, I was disappointed. I was also skeptical. I am by nature skeptical.
I don’t deny the existence of systemic racism in America or right here in Southwest Allen County or within SACS, but I have never seen, read or heard a convincing argument for the existence of just systemic racism. I am talking about today, not 100 or 50 or even 25 years ago.
That is one of the reasons I dislike conservatives’ virulent objection to critical race theory. I would like it to be considered in junior and senior year in high school and in college to actually see whether it can stand up to critical examination.
So, when I heard about the post and the purported video that accompanied it and how they were the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” I tried to find them and descriptions of the other racist occurrences at Homestead that led to dozens of students deciding they needed to disrupt school with an in-school protest.
To describe local media coverage of the purported racial tension at Homestead as severely lacking is being kind. It consists almost entirely of vague statements from school administrators and a few Black students with apparent silence from the significant majority of white students.
While I found what I think was the blackface picture in a Facebook post, I never saw or read a transcript of the video that supposedly accompanied the picture.
I never read, saw or heard any interview of the girl in blackface and the circumstances surrounding posting of the picture. I read what purported to be an apology by the girl (not very convincing from my perspective) that claims the blackface was a social media filter “attached” to her face unknowingly.
I heard about claims of pervasive racism at Homestead that were simply dismissed by the administration after the slightest consideration.
All these and other claims, rumors, charges, etc. are what a vibrant media would investigate and report. We have gotten almost none of that from The Journal Gazette or our local TV news programs. I have been able to find much more relevant information from the much-maligned social media.
The problem, of course, is that I am not a professional journalist with the tools and resources that a professional journalist has and I have a much more difficult time getting to the actual truth.
While the depth of my social media experience is pretty shallow, I did find some interesting things. I saw a four-minute video of a meeting at Homestead on the Thursday of the protest with a few staff and 30 or 40 mostly Black kids.
The meeting was loud and a bit disorganized. It was difficult to hear all of what was being said. At one point, though, a kid stood on a chair and was recognized by the apparent staff member who was exerting some control. The kid made his initial point, which I thought was spot on: the administration consists of the school leaders and it is for them to rectify the claimed pervasive racism.
He also made the point that it is clear to the Black kids at Homestead who on the staff does not respect them because, at least in part he seemed to be saying, they are Black kids.
While I am an old white man, I have experienced racism by Blacks and I have felt the racism of Blacks. So, while I don’t reject this young man’s views out of hand, I remained skeptical but thought all the plausible claims had to be examined by the SACS administration. That’s why I sent an email to Superintendent Park Ginder offering to help.
The lack of clear answers about what was actually occurring caused me to attend the protest organized by F.A.C.T.S. on Feb. 18 on the Courthouse Lawn downtown. It was an eye-opener.
I spoke with several very nice, concerned people before and during the protest. I picked a sign prepared by the organizers that stated, “IT’S NOT US VERSUS THEM, We Are All Created Equal” and held it high as traffic went by.
I spoke with one of the organizers, April Greg, and with another woman named Chantille, her daughter and her daughter’s friend. What I was told amazed and depressed me.
While I remain skeptical, I have zero reason to doubt the truth of what they told me.
I was told when racist incidents arose, the administration dismissed them without taking action or giving them the consideration they required. The girl told me she was called a n- - - - - while walking down the hall. Her mother told me the administration said there wasn’t much that could be done without the date, time, place and name of the offending student. While the student’s mother said she understood the need for time and place, she didn’t think needing the name was reasonable. I think she was far more understanding than I would have been.
Were the girl and the racist the only two people in the hall? Did no other student report the racist incident? Were other students in the vicinity questioned? While all those and others are good questions, what saddened me most was the girl told me a principal asked her if that isn’t a name that she uses among her Black friends.
She was adamant to me that her mother was always clear in raising her that it was not a word she should use. But what in God’s name does that have to do with an obviously racist verbal attack on this Black girl by a white student in school during the school day? While the white student is absolutely within his or her rights to use that racist term outside of the school, he or she should have thought that its use in the school would result in immediate, harsh discipline if the claim by the girl proved credible.
I asked the girl and her Black friend (who is also a student at Homestead) whether they liked the school disregarding the recent blackface incident and protest. They both shook their heads and said no. As someone who even six decades after high school remembers it almost completely fondly, it broke my heart to see these two sweet girls shaking their heads so vigorously against even the suggestion that they might actually enjoy their time at Homestead.
More disturbing to me was being told that a history teacher at Homestead stated that the separate but equal system that existed during our American apartheid Jim Crow era was preferable to the divisiveness that exists today. As a Black kid with even the slightest understanding of the horror of that time in America for Blacks, she must have been stunned that a teacher, someone charged with enlightening and protecting her, believes things would be better if Blacks were pushed back into a life of substandard education, jobs, housing, health care, etc.
While I remain skeptical of any and all the claims being made, it is clear to me that many of the Black kids at Homestead do not believe SACS has their best interest in mind.
Even if every claim of white racism within SACS is without merit, it is a disaster that our kids feel this way and it is absolutely imperative that the administration thoroughly investigate all credible claims of racism and take action by vigorously enforcing a zero tolerance for racism in school and suspending students and removing staff who demonstrate such racism.