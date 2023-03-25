On a recent Wednesday morning, students in Kyla Shepherd’s reading class at Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Adams Elementary took turns saying and spelling single-syllable words that appeared on a large video screen.
“This is the one we’ve been working on really hard,” Shepherd tells the group as a new word pops up. Two of the students shout, “And!”
“Everybody repeat after me: A-N-D, and,” Shepherd says.
Adams Elementary, 3000 New Haven Ave., is one of 54 school buildings participating in a pilot program called the Indiana Literacy Cadre, a statewide initiative to help students read proficiently by the end of third grade.
Supported by the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana Department of Education, the literacy cadre creates and implements professional development for K-2 educators across the state based on the “science of reading,” a compilation of evidence-based research on reading, reading development and reading instruction.
Technological advances and a better understanding of neurobiology have allowed researchers to learn how reading develops in the brain and the skills that contribute to proficiency, the state education department said in 2021. To that end, K-2 literacy coach Cherish Deibel works with the school’s teachers on how to better reach students.
“When people hear about the science of reading, they immediately think of what we call the ‘five pillars of reading,’ ” said Lori Wilson-Snyder, a training support specialist with the Region 8 Education Service Center of Northeast Indiana. “And those five pillars – phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency and comprehension – have been a part of all different types of reading curriculum.”
Instead of focusing on those early emergent reading skills, such as phonics, many schools over the years have used small-group instruction, or what is referred to as “guided reading,” in which children read a teacher-selected text in a small group.
“The idea of making shifts and really focusing on the five pillars and adjusting small groups to be more skill-focused is a shift for teachers,” Wilson-Snyder said.
Adams was a school identified by the state for participation in the literacy cadre, she said. Just 52.6% of Adams students in 2022 passed the state IREAD exam, which measures reading proficiency.
The state’s goal is to ensure 95% of Hoosier students in 2027 can read proficiently by the end of third grade; currently, 81.6% of Indiana students are considered proficient readers.
“Because of COVID, because of childhood trauma and a variety of other reasons, our students are two to three grade levels behind – not all of them,” said Adams Principal Allison Holland. “We did not want to just stand by and let them continue being grade levels behind, so we decided as a staff that we needed to do something different.”
Adams students are assigned reading classes based on ability, not their grade. Holland said she and her staff are seeing significant growth in reading, “however, we aren’t going to see the gains (in test performance) for a few more years, just because the gaps are so large.”
The biggest change for the 54 schools in the literacy cadre is taking a more structured approach to reading, Deibel said. But there’s also a student-centered coaching side to teaching, as well.
“Bring those together, now you’re coaching teachers, and you’re looking at it through a student-centered lens with data, but also through a structured literacy lens with how we’re implementing our reading instruction,” she said.
The Indiana Literacy Cadre recently closed the application process for next year’s cohort of participating schools, and the number is still being worked out, Wilson-Snyder said.
Reading doesn’t happen naturally for children.
Research shows it’s a complex system that must be explicitly and systematically taught.
It’s vitally important that educators understand the body of research around the science of reading because teaching methods that aren’t aligned with research can negatively impact students’ reading achievement.
“There are a lot of schools opting in that want to be a part of the literacy cadre,” Wilson-Snyder said. “The data is showing growth with the students. All of my schools have done middle-of-the-year benchmark testing, and they’re seeing the gap shrink.
“Kids are making ambitious growth this year.”
