Aug. 26 is Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the adoption of the U.S. Constitution’s 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
In the first presidential proclamation after Congress designated the date, President Richard Nixon noted that suffrage “was only the first step toward full and equal participation of women. ... (We’ve) made other giant strides … by paving new avenues to equal economic opportunity for women. … And yet, much still remains to be done.”
Fifty years after that declaration, local research and reports show we still have a long way to go, especially in the area of economic security.
In its 2020 Women and Girls Study, the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne reported that though women in Allen County outpace the national average for workforce participation, we fall behind on equal pay with women’s median earnings $15,590 less than men’s.
In this year’s follow-up report about Women in the Workplace, data gathered through the Fund’s “Compass Survey” showed we also lag in leadership advancement, particularly for women of color, and supportive policies for women raising families.
Startling data from the first study showed that single-mother households with children younger than 18 had a median income of $22,879, while their male counterparts had a median income more than twice that amount – $47,187.
According to “Everyone Home, Fort Wayne’s Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness,” almost a quarter of local households are “cost burdened,” paying more than 30% of their income toward housing.
Then add in the average child care costs of $13,496 for an infant at a center and $9,179 for a preschooler.
With too many families struggling to earn enough money to make ends meet, it makes some sense – yet is very disconcerting – that 40% of our city’s homeless are children.
As Fort Wayne continues to garner accolades for being an affordable city and a great place to raise a family, we still have work to do to ensure that every person – man, woman, and child – in Fort Wayne has the opportunity to thrive.
Five years ago, I led the effort to enact a paid parental leave policy for city employees, providing birth and adoptive parents paid time off to adjust to their new family situation and bond with their new child.
Policies such as this have been shown to help lower infant and maternal mortality rates and increase parents’ mental health as well as employee morale and the ability to attract and retain talent. The policies ease parents’ worry about a paycheck during an extremely stressful, no matter how joyous, time.
Businesses participating in the next Women’s Fund Compass Survey can gain access to other policy and benefit options that promote attraction, retention and engagement among employees through an online Employer Toolkit.
Several local employers, including Fort Wayne Metals and Parkview Health, have already used this resource to consider ways to support lower-wage, entry- level employees, who are often women.
Like any other city, Fort Wayne has a number of challenges it will face in the coming years, including the continuing need to increase housing options, strengthen our neighborhood infrastructure so we feel safe and connected, and work with companies to make sure our residents have opportunities for work that match their skills, gifts and talents.
Many of these issues are interrelated. For instance, if we treat child care and early learning as a part of our economic infrastructure, we can increase our current workforce’s capacity to prosper and address some of the wage gap while developing the next generation of community members.
In my decade with the city, we’ve had a number of “one-time” opportunities to make investments that pay back dividends, including the American Rescue Plan allocation, Regional Cities and READI programs, local income tax distributions, and the Legacy funds, besides our growing property tax base.
We also have a cadre of community organizations in the nonprofit and business sectors dedicated to partnering with government to making sure our city is resilient and equitable.
When we work together to build up not just our brick-and-mortar structures but also our greatest asset, our people, the earning potential is limitless.
As the Women’s Fund approaches its third birthday in a few days, I look forward to celebrating the data-driven policy work our community has done to collaborate on promoting women’s economic well- being.
When women truly have equal economic opportunity and are proportionately represented at tables that make financial and investment decisions, the results are good for business, families and our overall community wealth.
Stephanie Crandall is director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne and a Democratic candidate for a Fort Wayne City Council at-large seat.