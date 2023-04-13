According to the latest reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism spectrum disorder.
Notwithstanding the true-to-life image of autism portrayed by Dustin Hoffman in the popular film “Rain Man,” individuals with autism vary highly in abilities.
A small percentage tend to be exceptional in one or two areas of learning, are very creative and lead successful lives. But most people with autism, including those with high-functioning autism, have difficulties in social skills and communication. Many behave in unusual ways that attract attention. For example:
• Jason flaps his hands when something excites him or makes him happy.
• Anne prefers to sit by herself in the class, a little away from classmates.
• Antwon gets highly upset when he wakes up to find school is closed by bad weather.
• Caleb repeatedly speaks about airplanes, even though his group is chatting about current events.
• Prachi covers her ears and starts rocking when she is upset (this usually happens when she is in noisy, crowded spaces such as parties or events).
• Anita loves to run her hands over and smell every new thing she comes across.
• Ben eats turkey sandwiches for lunch and dinner every day and gets upset if friends force him to try something else.
• Kyle doesn’t respond or look up when his professor calls his name during roll call.
• Minnie often seems to be daydreaming and laughs for no apparent reason.
• Shaun tells his professor he looks weird this morning.
• Nancy completes all parts of a group project on her own, without waiting for her teammates to do their parts.
From these examples, we see that many individuals with autism:
• Show behaviors that seem puzzling.
• Seem to prefer to be alone.
• Say things rather bluntly.
• Love sameness and predictability.
• Hate changes.
• Have difficulty engaging in social conversations.
• Have difficulty expressing emotions.
• Have difficulty perceiving others’ emotions.
• Respond differently to sensory stimuli.
• Have difficulty understanding social cues.
Such behaviors can make them ripe targets for bullying and social isolation. A group of researchers examined data from the National Longitudinal Transition Study 2 and found that “(y)oung adults with an ASD were significantly more likely to never see friends, never get called by friends, never be invited to activities, and be socially isolated.”
Although the number of young adults with autism is increasing on college campuses and workplaces, there is much to do to provide them a safe and secure environment.
About 19% of students in college have disabilities including autism. Many young adults with autism continue to live with their parents after high school, but some reside independently in student housing or close to their campus.
To sustain their successful life on campus and in the community, there is a need for peers, faculty and community members to increase their awareness about autism.
Here are some things all of us can do, based on our roles, to support individuals with autism.
What college faculty can do:
• Create peer buddy teams or assign a mentor for the student with autism.
• Reduce clutter on classroom walls, as it can be overwhelming.
• Announce ahead any changes you intend to make to the schedule, classroom arrangement, curriculum or events whenever possible.
• Have structure and predictability in your classroom.
• Provide alternative ways of demonstrating knowledge, not just through written assignments/group presentations.
• If you have students with disabilities in your classes, anticipate a letter of accommodations from the office that serves students with disabilities on your campus, and provide the necessary accommodations in your courses.
• All students with disabilities may not need accommodations – some just need your understanding and patience.
• Student governance groups could screen movies and documentaries on campus and in student housing about autism.
What the community can do:
• Be empathetic and caring.
• Conduct awareness programs in the local library and other public places.
• Volunteer in the autism support groups/agencies in your city.
• Attend a sensory-friendly movie screening in a local theater.
• Feature successful individuals with autism on public radio and television.
• Host autism-friendly parties. Invite fewer people; reduce noise and clutter; have a comfy corner to go to in case of meltdown; give a heads up to invitees about autism.
• Speak directly with individuals with autism and avoid metaphors and abstract symbolism.
• If you notice someone having a meltdown, speak to them calmly and ask what you can do to help.