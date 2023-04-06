I might have some good advice for you today: Don’t be intimidated by people who claim they have a good memory. They probably can’t remember they don’t.
Every time I watch a real trial on television, I’m thankful it’s not me on the witness stand. The witness is nailed to the wall to remember what he said on which day, to whom he said it, and exactly how it was worded. Trials usually don’t take place until about eight months after the crime. How can people remember what they did on a specific day eight months ago?
For example, take a simple card game of bridge. Think how many times players ask: Who dealt? Whose lead is it? What’s trump again? That alone gives you some indication of the length of most people’s memory. And when I played bridge, I was in my 30s! Think what it would be now that I’m a “senior.”
It has always amazed me when I watch court scenes on television that they would have the gall to ask witnesses where they were on a given day, minute by minute. I can just imagine what would happen if they put an ordinary person like me on the witness stand:
“Now, Mrs. Dodd, did you rob the Speedee Convenience Store at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2022?”
“No, sir. I just looked at my calendar for that date, and it says that I was scrubbing the kitchen floor at 2 p.m. that day.”
“If that is true, then why is it at 7 p.m. that very evening, your kitchen floor was dirty? I have a witness who will testify to that.”
“With all due respect, my kitchen floor is always a mess five hours after I scrub it. Remember, I have three children.”
“If that is true, Mrs. Dodd, why do you bother to scrub it?”
“I’ve often wondered that myself.”
“Mrs. Dodd, what were you doing at 5 p.m. that day?”
“What day, sir? I’ve forgotten what day we’re talking about.”
“The day of Aug. 8!” he shouts, his patience beginning to wane.
“Oh, that day. I see by my calendar that I was baking brownies.”
“I saw nowhere on your calendar that you were baking,” he says, dumbfounded.
“It isn’t written. I can tell by this dried-up brown substance that I was baking brownies.”
“Will you please pass your calendar to me so that I might taste it?”
There is a slight pause as he licks my calendar. “Now, do you expect me to believe that was brownies?”
“That is the same thing my children say when I serve them. ‘Mom, do you call these brownies?’ ”
“Mrs. Dodd, we are growing impatient with your long, stupid answers. Will you tell the jury, did you or did you not go to that store on Aug. 8?”
“What store, sir?”
“The Speedee Convenience Store!” he screams.
“Not that I recall.”
“If you had gone, would you recall it?”
“If I had robbed it, I think I would remember.”
“Do you have proof that you did not go to that store that day?”
“How could I have proof that I did not do something? I have already proved that I do not bake good brownies.”
His face is so close to mine, he is so livid, I feel I must continue. “Oh, now I remember. On Aug. 8 my son stopped over and I asked him to go to Speedee and get me a loaf of bread, two pounds of sugar, tinfoil, flour, oleo, brownie mix and two dozen eggs.”
“Aha,” he says triumphantly. “So it was your son who robbed the store?”
“I don’t know for sure, but I do remember that he came home with bread, sugar, tinfoil, flour, oleo, brownie mix, four dozen eggs and $1,000.”
The attorney is elated. “Didn’t you think that was odd?”
“I don’t remember what I thought, but I do remember what I said. I said, ‘Will you loan me $100?’ ”
Well, on second thought, maybe my advice about memories might not be that good. But the advice to not rob a store is worth remembering. That is, if you can. Write it down on your calendar.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.