The calls keep coming.
Although the faces and the names change, one thing remains the same. The calls for assistance keep coming.
There is an urgent call from an applicant who is receiving cancer treatment and her electricity has been shut off. A single mother is being evicted and is afraid she will lose her children. A father forced to reduce his work hours when the schools shut down got behind on his mortgage and has not been able to catch up.
Each one of these calls can break your heart, but as a financial assistance provider, you have heard these stories hundreds of times.
We are in a state of crisis. Many of us who are privileged enough to have housing stability complain about the pinch we feel at the pumps and grocery store. But for many Hoosier families, skyrocketing costs mean the choice between paying rent and feeding their families.
Matthew Desmond, author of “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” wrote “the rent eats first” because more than a quarter of poor families spend more than 70% of their income on housing.
Traditionally, we consider a family that spends more than 30% of its income on housing as “cost-burdened,” meaning they may have difficulty affording non-housing necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care. For these families, something as minor as a sick day or a dead car battery can mean the difference between paying their rent and being evicted.
We often act as if the solution to the housing crisis is complex when it is, in fact, very simple. As a country, we need to make significant, ongoing investments in the creation of new housing – particularly affordable units.
We should create incentives for developers to build affordable housing. We also need to expand rental subsidy programs such as the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Currently only 1 in 4 low-income families receives housing assistance, leaving the rest spending a large portion of their income on rent, living in substandard housing, or both.
Lack of affordable housing is one of the main causes of homelessness. A recent survey of local homeless shelter and service providers found that 75% of respondents identified the lack of affordable housing as the most significant barrier to re-housing.
Inability to pay rent was identified as the cause of homelessness for 42% of those surveyed.
Without significant investments in housing affordable to people at all income levels, we will never be able to adequately address the issue of homelessness.
Affordable housing is critical to the physical and emotional development of children.
Each year 28,000 children enter foster care solely due to inadequate housing. Housing instability can jeopardize children’s performance and success in school.
A study of more than 8,000 low-income students in Tennessee found that for every residential move before second grade, the students’ math and reading scores dropped in relation to their peers’.
Unfortunately, the same study found the achievement gap was not made up over time and that changing schools resulted in a decrease in math and reading achievement equivalent to a three- to four-month learning disadvantage.
Some people view rental subsidies as a handout, as charity. Rather, we should view it as an investment in families, our community and our economy.
Research has shown that the shortage of affordable housing costs the American economy around $2 trillion a year in lower wages and productivity. Efforts to attract and retain businesses are stymied by a lack of housing options that are affordable to employees across the workforce.
Communities spend millions on amenities and programs to recruit young people without accounting for their need for housing at the entry-level price point.
We are at a crossroads. We can continue to focus on the symptoms or we can choose to invest resources in the disease.
Here in Fort Wayne, we are fortunate to have a mayor and elected officials who value affordable housing. We must continue to encourage development of affordable units and find ways to keep families in their homes.
Together, we can turn away from the housing crisis and work toward a safe and secure future for all of our residents. Until then, the calls for assistance will keep coming.