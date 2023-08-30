“In first grade, they said I talk too much, and now I still can.”
These are the words of the late celebrated film critic Roger Ebert, who lost his ability to speak during a difficult battle with thyroid and salivary cancer.
Ebert, whose voice was undeniably recognizable, was known for enticing his audience with sophisticated and often comically critical film reviews.
When he lost his lower jaw in reconstructive surgery, his fans believed his voice – the voice that filled rooms with whimsy and hope – would be silenced forever.
However, Ebert’s unyielding optimism to continue communicating ultimately lead him to CereProc, a Scottish text-to-speech company. With the help of Ebert, CereProc created a voice synthesizer that used machine learning, an early form of artificial intelligence, to mimic his iconic voice, which ultimately allowed him to continue sharing his film reviews with his fans.
Ebert became an advocate for individuals with speech impairments, showing them that no matter the circumstances, it is still possible to speak your mind.
His story also served as a catalyst in the field of speech-language pathology, as researchers and clinicians began to realize the vast, exciting potential advancements that lie ahead for the field because of AI.
Ebert often commented on how his new, computer-generated voice did not have a natural flow to it. Advancements in AI technology can now address this concern.
Newer AI-powered technology called “message banking” captures the unique cadence of each individual’s voice and re-creates their voice with a much smoother, natural sound.
Message banking involves recording personally meaningful sounds, words, phrases and sentences using a person’s own intonation and inflection. This information is then analyzed by AI and can be generated for on-demand use.
What’s more, the addition of AI into augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices, such as the one used by Ebert, may serve to elevate the user’s experience with predictive text functions. As the AI gets to know the user and learns more about their preferences, it can begin to make predictions on what they may want to say or ask based on their internal cues.
According to an article by Janice Light and colleagues published in a 2019 issue of the journal Augmentative and Alternative Communication, it is possible that AI could begin to pick up on external cues and make suggestions.
For example, context-aware technologies within AAC devices can recognize background noise and suggest adjustments to output. It is also possible that AI could detect the location of the user and make suggestions based off that.
Collectively, AI has the power to enhance the efficiency of AAC devices and to help improve the quality of life of individuals who have lost their voice.
Mariesa Rang, a certified speech-language pathologist, expressed her own optimism toward AI for her field. In an interview, she said: “While I understand there are concerns about AI and how it can be used, I think we need to be mindful of the benefits to a population that may not get a lot of attention – and that would be the population of people with disabilities.”
Rang went on to say that speech-language pathology as a profession needs to do what it can to share the benefits of a currently controversial subject such as AI. With technology such as message banking, Rang believes AI can help improve the quality of life of individuals with disabilities and allow them to continue to engage with their family members, their broader social networks and the community at large.
AAC is used to help individuals with a wide range of communication difficulties such as speech disorders, language impairments, developmental disabilities and medical conditions that affect their ability to communicate verbally.
The rapid advancement of technology, with artificial intelligence at the forefront, is having a substantial impact on the field of speech-language pathology and many others. There are seemingly endless possibilities to how AI can be used in our field.
From enhancing AAC to assisting with diagnosis and providing personalized feedback to student clinicians, AI has the potential to revolutionize every facet of this discipline.
Moreover, the story of Roger Ebert demonstrates how the power of AI can be harnessed to overcome obstacles and empower individuals with speech impairments.
While the implementation of AI into our society may seem as if we are stepping into dangerously obscure territory, it is essential that we keep in mind the vast number of benefits it can provide for individuals with disabilities.
Isabel Wells is a second-year graduate student in the College of Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne, studying to be a speech language pathologist in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. All views expressed are those of the author.