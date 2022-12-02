Although we live in a country where all things are being made equal for women and men, it was not always that way. For so long and in so many ways, men were given favorable treatment, and I won’t go into it now because I’m basically not a rabble-rouser. But something whizzed through my mind last week that brought one area of inequality to my mind, and it elicited a huge smile.
Most of you, I bet, are too young to remember when in most public restrooms, women had to put a dime into a little gadget to open the door to each stall where the toilet was. Men didn’t have to do that. Their facilities were totally free, but the women had to pay. Boy, you were in trouble when you really had to relieve yourself and did not have a dime.
This affected me mostly in airports as we lived in California and often traveled home to Fort Wayne. There I would be with three young children in the bathroom of a large airport and no dimes. I carried the youngest in a plastic infant seat and corralled the other two with me. Believe me, in those days a dime was more than 10 cents, especially when you didn’t have one in the airport bathroom.
Now, I won’t say whether or not I cajoled one of my children to climb under the wall of the stall and then let us in for a “freebie.” I’d rather not address that topic as it might be a sore spot for her, especially since the floors were so unsanitary and it was, in truth, an unlawful act.
However, I mentioned this incident to several friends, and wow, did they have stories to tell! One male friend tattled on himself and his wife, relating to me how years ago they were in Chicago, on their way to the opera, and as they went to board the subway, the turnstile for entry quit working after he had entered.
What were they to do? They had to get on board. So wearing her treasured fur coat, down on the ground she went, crawled under the turnstile, and they were able to get on the subway and make it to the opera on time.
Another friend confessed her “crime” by telling the story of how she was a chaperone on a girls’ choir trip overseas, and it was her job to usher the girls into the restroom. In they went, only to discover a coin was needed to open each bathroom stall.
Solution: one girl put in her coin, used the facility and then helpfully, when she exited, she held the door open for the next girl. That way, everyone was admitted for one dime. In a court of law, could the chaperone claim necessity? Desperation? Was it simply getting the most for your money?
I’m so glad we do not face this dilemma today. I don’t think I’d like participating in a strike at the Fort Wayne airport, holding up a sign that says, “No More Crawling Under Stalls!” Thank heavens women have come that far!
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.