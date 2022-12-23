When public school began in 1635, the emphasis was on teaching the virtues of family, religion and citizenship. It is also interesting to note that in early American schools, girls were taught how to read but not how to write.
It wasn’t until the 19th century that teaching reading, writing and math dominated the curriculum in public schools.
It wasn’t until John Dewey’s idea of progressive education in the 1930s that schools began to teach a more comprehensive curriculum that expanded the role of public education to include such things as social studies, science and physical education.
Things really changed in 2001 when well-intended politicians created the “No Child Left Behind” law as an effort to hold public schools more accountable for academic achievement. This caused a huge increase in the use of standardized tests, eliminating many courses and disciplines that, in my opinion, placed too much emphasis on reading, writing and math at the cost of human growth and development in social and life skills.
Then came a new federal program called “Every Student Succeeds” that stated the purpose of public education was to:
• Prepare children for citizenship.
• Cultivate a skilled workforce.
• Teach cultural literacy.
• Help students become critical thinkers.
• Help students compete in a global marketplace.
It is possible, however, to measure how literate an individual student is then compare all students against each other in the same school, state or nation. Issues such as citizenship, work ethic, critical thinking, personal responsibility, manners and respect for others are subjective in nature and therefore difficult to measure in order to hold anyone accountable for student growth.
Students with high to outstanding standardized test scores in academic areas are at no more of an advantage of living a happy, productive life than students with lower academic accomplishment but possessing an outstanding work ethic, good problem-solving skills and respect for others, all of which cannot be measured for growth in public schools.
Every member of society needs to be thinking what role parents and society in general should have regarding what children should be taught or exposed to in school. By far the biggest influence regarding what is taught in school is determined by standardized tests imposed on local schools by politicians.
Heather Wolpert-Gawron asked a group of 300 adults what they believed should be taught in public school. She came up with a list of 20 general statements – with only one adult stating the purpose of public education is to teach the 3 Rs.
The other 19 comments dealt with citizenship, personal responsibility for one’s actions and other issues that reflect character-building over scholastic achievement.
She then asked herself, “Is it fair to expect our educational system, current or future, to hit them all?” In my opinion, the answer should be, “Yes.”
The reason schools are unable to spend more time teaching such social issues as character development, goal-setting, personal responsibility, team-building, risk-taking, etc., is that growth in those areas cannot be measured with a paper-and-pencil test score.
Without some kind of written test, there cannot be accountability to verify student growth in these social issues.
Another problem trying to teach issues such as good manners, personal responsibility, civilized behavior and self-confidence is that it is impossible to get a consensus on any of these issues. Parents have different beliefs, lifestyles, morals and values.
Schools can set rules regarding expected behavior, but that’s becoming harder to enforce thanks to extreme beliefs on what more and more parents think is appropriate behavior. That means the responsibility for teaching students to be critical thinkers, or to accept personal responsibility for their actions, becomes a part of the student’s home environment.
There has to be a better way for government officials to hold public schools accountable than by using standardized tests. The need to develop a more relevant curriculum in public schools is urgent. Yet, with the wide diversity in what people believe should be the purpose of public education, there is little hope for relevant changes.
Like all things in life, there is a choice: Take the “Whatever will be will be” attitude or get involved.
The time has come for public school officials, politicians and the general public to sit down and jointly develop goals for a comprehensive curriculum. That curriculum must not only address the academic progress of students but the character traits students demonstrate at school.
An even greater challenge in developing a more relevant curriculum is how to get parents from all walks of life involved in the public discussion. Sadly, the parents who have the most to lose if their child receives a poor education, which includes attitudes, behavior, manners, etc., are the ones least likely to participate in developing a more meaningful school curriculum.
It’s great for kids to earn good grades, but it is equally as great for them to be well behaved and willing to accept responsibility for what they do and say.
Stan Bippus, a Huntington resident, was a public school superintendent for 29 years as well as a principal and assistant superintendent.