It seems that nowadays everything is dinging or buzzing or talking at me all the time.
First of all, there’s my microwave. This useful invention dings at me several times a day. I often find myself shouting across the kitchen, “All right, I hear you! I’ll be there in a minute!” Then it continues dinging until I open its door.
Sometimes I thank it for its wonderful service, but I do tire of its dings. It’s almost like a nagging wife.
Then my clothes dryer buzzes loudly for my attention and continues its loud buzzing until I answer and relieve it of its load. I do know I can set the volume; however, if it isn’t set on “loud” I won’t hear it. So I do have a certain tolerance for its useful irritation.
My car often dings at me. What’s wrong now? Oh, my door isn’t shut tightly? Oh, I forgot to turn off the engine? “Why are you dinging at me? Shut up, will you!” I try not to swear, but a person can only take so many dings a day.
My daughter told me that her husband has a new app on his cell phone. Now, you may not believe this, but his phone now lets him know if their garage door was left open, or he can open it when they are blocks away. It dings a message to him if their refrigerator door has been left open, and it can even pre-heat their oven.
My refrigerator door dings at me, too, when I leave it ajar. I do appreciate that, but, dang, it’s another ding in my day.
Then there are the two small timers I use when I cook. Quite often, I’ll set one timer for the casserole in the oven and another for the pasta on the stove, then I go relax and watch the evening news. Then, one timer dings at me; now was that for the pasta or the casserole? Sure, the casserole cooks longer, but when did I set it?
I’m sure I planned it so they are done at the same time, but when a spy balloon is floating over America, how can I remember which was supposed to ding first? Oh, maybe I set the timer so that pilot could know when to shoot down the spy balloon … or was it just for the pasta?
Then there’s that wonderful GPS gadget on my phone. I do think it is amazing and has often saved me from getting lost. However, I often talk to it and try to correct its vagaries.
For instance, the voice from my GPS continuously mispronounces the name of Lima Road. She calls it Leema Road every time. When I hear this, I say, “Hey, it’s not Leema, it’s Lima Road … like in a lima bean. You wouldn’t call it a leema bean, would you?” So far, she hasn’t responded or corrected her pronunciation; but I’m sure that someday soon she’ll start talking back to me.
Often she’ll say, “Stay in the right lane!” Sometimes I get very grouchy. “I am in the right lane! There are two right lanes; can’t you see that?” It feels weird yelling at my phone, especially when I call her names like “stupid.”
Then sometimes she’ll say, “Turn left at the next light.” How does she know where every light is in Fort Wayne? She never responds when I ask, “How did you know there is a light here?” She only replies, “Stay in the left lane.” At least she doesn’t preach to me about my driving.
Oops! Something just began dinging. Excuse me, I have to go find what it is. Oh, my leema beans are bubbling over! Why didn’t it ding earlier? Dang it!
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.