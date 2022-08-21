Over three decades ago, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority was created through an interlocal agreement between the City of Fort Wayne and Allen County. A subsequent city ordinance established TRAA and the public utility model for providing ambulance services.
This public utility model required that TRAA establish a board of directors to oversee implementation of a contract for ambulance service through a private contractor. The ordinance and interlocal agreement created a board of four mayoral appointees, four by the Allen County Commissioners and one physician, from the EMS Foundation.
At its inception, TRAA was the primary paramedic emergency medical transport service for Allen County. TRAA provided the service at no extra charge to areas outside Fort Wayne, and service was provided with overall customer satisfaction.
Over the past 20 years, townships outside of Fort Wayne and their fire departments have created their own emergency medical transport services. Nonetheless, TRAA has continued to serve Allen County.
Over the past two to three years, the contractor has struggled with staffing issues. As a result, county ambulances have had to come into Fort Wayne with greater regularity to ensure our citizens’ needs were met. We owe those county entities our gratitude for their willingness to respond outside of their territories.
Additionally, the Fort Wayne Fire Department is on scene at medical emergencies minutes before an ambulance arrives more than 90% of the time. Most citizens don’t realize Fort Wayne firefighters are also trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
City residents continue to receive emergency medical care faster than surrounding communities, regardless of when an ambulance arrives.
The contractor’s staffing issues are for a variety of reasons, one being that it is a private contractor and needs to earn a profit. Bound by its current contract terms with TRAA, it cannot adequately increase wages to incentivize a larger workforce.
The ambulance ordinance prohibits TRAA, including its board, from interfering with operations of the contractor. Nonetheless, Mayor Tom Henry offered funding to provide an outside consultant to review the ordinance, review TRAA’s operations, and determine whether the current model is in the best interest of our community.
The consultant is completing its review, and its findings will soon be shared with the community.
In the interim, the TRAA board determined that the contract limited the contractor’s ability to substantially increase staffing levels. In consultation with the mayor and City Council President Jason Arp, the TRAA board and the contractor agreed it was in the best interest of all parties to end the relationship between TRAA and the contractor.
This decision was coupled with a request by TRAA for funding from the city and the county.
A letter outlining the path forward and a request for funding from the executive director of TRAA, Joel Benz, was sent to every City Council member on June 29. It was hand delivered to Henry days earlier by Benz.
The mayor and his staff have actively participated in that process. Presently, the outside consultant is verifying the numbers for the request for final review by the mayor and City Council.
Henry has met with Benz and me, along with the president of the TRAA board, during this time to discuss the issues. The mayor’s staff has participated in additional meetings and communications regarding the path forward. Throughout this process the mayor has been an advocate for change that will improve service.
The public utility model had three main objectives: keep operational cost low through competitive bidding; maintain clinical excellence; and monitor contract compliance by tracking response times. Recently, almost all the focus has been on response times while ignoring the fact that clinical excellence has been maintained by the members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the medics who have remained in the TRAA system and our partners in the county.
We now have an opportunity to restructure our system by focusing on patient outcomes rather than response times, building a sustainable system managed locally rather than relying on a private contractor and directing revenue toward employee retention.
We cannot do this alone. It will require input and participation from all stakeholders including the hospital systems within Allen County, city and county elected officials, members of the EMS Foundation and the TRAA board.
The commitment to community safety from Mayor Henry and Councilman Arp for both the City of Fort Wayne and the greater Allen County area is evident by their hands-on approach to this issue.
Eric Lahey is chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department and a Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board member.