With the help of historians and genealogists, actor Sarah Jessica Parker traced her family tree in 2010 on the NBC series “Who Do You Think You Are?”
Parker grew up in the Cincinnati area, a city – like Fort Wayne – with deep German heritage. As a child, she didn’t feel especially American because of her German ancestry.
That resonated with me. As a person of Polish descent, I doubted anyone on my father’s side had participated in the Civil War, let alone the American Revolution.
It’s why I was attracted to a new display at the Allen County Public Library’s Rolland Center that tells the story of immigrants who fought in the Civil War – and they were legion.
“When we think of the Civil War, we think, well, (the soldiers’) grandfathers fought in the Revolutionary War, then they fought in the Civil War,” said Kayla Gustafson, senior Lincoln librarian at ACPL. “That’s not the case.”
In the mid-to-late 1800s, the U.S. experienced an immigrant influx. Events such as the 1845 Irish Potato Famine and various European revolutions drove many to our shores, Gustafson said. According to census figures, roughly 1.9 million immigrants settled in the U.S. between 1850 and 1860.
The foreign-born rose to 13.2% of the 31.4 million U.S. population by 1860, with higher portions in New York and California. Presidential hopeful Abraham Lincoln knew that if he wanted to win the Oval Office, he would need support from his new countrymen.
While still in Illinois, Lincoln took German-language classes from a German immigrant.
“Was he good at it? No, because he didn’t like the normal, traditional schooling,” Gustafson said. “He liked telling more stories during class than doing the work, but he would come back the next day and have all the work done.”
At the beginning of the Civil War, many immigrants joined the war effort. Most fought for the Union Army, where they made up more than 25% of its 2 million combatants. Some joined because of their anti-slavery views. Others did to show loyalty to their new homeland.
A smaller portion of new immigrants sided with the Confederacy – about 5% of its fighting force.
“There was a lot of anti-immigration that you see going on, and a lot of it was the fear of Catholicism,” Gustafson said. “The Irish, especially, were (mostly) Catholic. And at the time, it was a very Protestant country.”
During the Lincoln-Douglas Debates of 1858, Lincoln gave a speech in which he rebutted Democratic Sen. Stephen Douglas’ assertions on immigrants.
Lincoln said of the nation’s new arrivals, “They are men who have come from Europe – German, Irish, French and Scandinavian – men that have come from Europe themselves, or whose ancestors have come hither and settled here, finding themselves our equals in all things.”
He could’ve been talking to both Sarah Jessica Parker and me. He could’ve been speaking to any recent immigrant.
All of us are children of immigrants, and all of us are as American as the Pilgrims who founded the Plymouth Colony in 1620.
I can’t recall whether Parker learned she had relatives who fought in the Civil War. But a few years back, my daughter joined Ancestry.com and discovered a forefather on my mother’s side had died in the prisoner-of-war camp in Andersonville, Georgia – one of nearly 13,000 Union soldiers lost due to disease, poor sanitation, malnutrition, overcrowding or exposure.
Visit the Rolland Center and enjoy the “Immigrants & The Civil War” display case. You’ll discover a new appreciation for the courageous people of your family’s past who came to America and made it their own.
Jeff Kovaleski is an editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.