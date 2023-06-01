Indiana has been dubbed the Crossroads of America, where our communities are united by basketball. Just ask the fine Hoosiers from Hickory.
While we don’t expect political lessons from Alex de Tocqueville’s “Democracy in America” to play out on the basketball court, Hoosiers do expect a full court press of politi-hoops at the Statehouse. You can even buy popcorn in the basement and go sit in the balcony to root for your team.
But when basketball and politics collided last session, House Bill 1433 died, and Hoosier kids and basketball lost at the buzzer. The bill, nicknamed #SoKidsCanMove, allows children to participate in sports more easily by requiring Medicaid coverage of prosthetic legs for physically active student athletes.
Yes, children are amputees too.
Currently, Medicaid only approves coverage for daily prosthetic leg use for youth, not for customized prosthetics that can accommodate the rigorous demands of sports and physical activity.
While daily use of prostheses allows amputees to do normal kid stuff like #Hashtagging, or TikToking, HB 1433 would have allowed any child to fulfill their dreams of becoming the next Jimmy Chitwood.
It doesn’t take passing ILEARN to understand the studies showing increased physical activity results in fewer long-term health care costs.
With Forbes Magazine ranking Indiana the 12th unhealthiest state in the nation, we ought to focus on some long-term proactive solutions for a healthy Indiana. One is passing legislation to allow children with amputations to participate in physical activity more easily. We should allow Hoosier kids, even those with limb loss and limb difference, to be just that, kids.
Try we did, but time ran out on the shot clock during the last session of the Indiana General Assembly, and the bill bounced off the rim, fading into the failed roll calls of sessions gone by. Quite frankly, Coach Eric Holcomb, who declared April Limb Loss Awareness Month, ought to have some of those legislators running laps or wind sprints in the rotunda right now.
Fear not. Indiana still has the chance to rebound and pass #SoKidsCanMove next year. Many politicos constantly boast about making Indiana “A State that Works,” so much so that they literally emblazoned those words across the government center for all near and far to see.
So, let’s make sure we are a state that works well for everyone, regardless of how they move.
This is about more than basketball. It’s about helping kids reach their full potential on and off the court. It’s about creating a healthier Indiana.
Let’s become the next state to pass #SoKidsCanMove. It’s time to step up and reclaim our trophy as the champions. Let’s get to work!
Eric Schopmeyer, top, is president of the Indiana Association of Orthotics and Prosthetics. Nick Rhoad is a CEO and an amputee living in Indiana. They wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.