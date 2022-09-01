Now the Supreme Court has, in its black robes of dignified hypocrisy, ruled that states may regulate abortion absolutely and touted returning the power to the people. Meanwhile, it has ruled that states may not even partially restrict gun rights.
It seems odd that constitutionalists, who supposedly pore over every word of the document and try to discern (read “guess”) what the actual writers were thinking and visualizing, have decided that every Tom, Dick and Harry is able to prance around with weapons not even imagined in those days. Meanwhile, women are likely to have denied to them a medical procedure that is safer now than it was then.
Shall we also get rid of a woman’s right to vote since it wasn’t spelled out in the original document? Perhaps the amendment was a “grievous legal error.” Why not, folks?
Let’s go back wholesale 200 years as long as we, in doing so, ban everything but flintlocks and muzzle loaders. Maybe the Second Amendment was another grievous misreading of the original intent.
As a gun owner in favor of background checks, permits, and banning or restricting the private ownership of AR-15s and the like (except perhaps to a very well-checked and select few), I have no solution to the rampant weapons and shootings problem except that reasonable voters need to get up and get going.
Mark Twain said, “We have the best government money can buy.” It seems regrettably appropriate at present.
I have an interesting suggestion with regard to the pro- or anti-choice situation. It would actually bring about a modicum of equality between the sexes. It should certainly cause at least some guys to be a little more cautious and responsible about how, when and with whom they engage in sexual exploits.
Since the state has decided it can rule women’s bodies, I suggest the same be made true for men.
If a woman has been, by the regulations, forced to carry an unwanted fetus to term, it is now easy with DNA testing to determine the identity of the father whether he steps forward or not. I suggest that when the man is found, he be required to undergo castration so he can never cause the situation again.
It is actually a fairly simple procedure surgically which I, as a farm and livestock owner, have performed several hundred times on sheep and goats. It can be done in a bloodless manner by banding the base of the testicles. The tools, equipment and supplies for livestock will handle up to a 250-pound individual; the anatomy is similar.
It causes some noticeable discomfort for a matter of hours until the area becomes numb.
So, fellows, figure it’s not worse nor of longer duration than childbirth and less life-threatening. Don’t worry, guys, it’s a one-time thing and the pain is soon over, much quicker than nine months of unwanted pregnancy.
Of course, this suggested legislation is going to have a very hard time becoming law, although I suspect there are a number of women who would vote for it. Since the majority of individuals in state government are men, they will probably take a dim view of the idea.
However, I would seriously suggest that men, especially those in government, think long and hard about how they would feel and react if the state wanted to rule their reproductive lives in this way.
You may cry out, “This affects my whole future!” Yes, indeed, it would, but do you casually, even flippantly, think that having to carry and bear an unwanted fetus does not affect a woman physically and mentally for a long, possibly lifelong, time?
If you are one of those who cry out that this is an innocent baby, with a soul, from the moment of conception, you are imposing your religious beliefs on someone else.
You are welcome to your beliefs and no one is forcing you to have an abortion, a gay marriage or anything else you may disapprove of. Don’t force someone else to have a baby based on your beliefs.
Also, do not be so arrogant as to assume that any woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy is less thoughtful, caring and moral than you.
Additionally, if you hold this absolute anti-abortion stance, I believe you have absolutely no moral standing to be in favor of capital punishment. If you are, please consider your beliefs on that, which as a form of punishment has been proven to have miscarried many times and irrevocably terminates a whole human being.
Unlike the blob of cells, incapable of independent life, which is the stage of development at which most pro-choice advocates, including doctors, believe terminating a pregnancy is appropriate.
It is by no means the Gerber baby food ad pictures that anti-choice advocates would have you imagine.
No, I am by no means wildly in favor of abortion. I believe sex education and good birth control, with easy, cheap access to it, are the things to emphasize, including with young people in the schools.
No, it won’t give them ideas! Believe you me, young people have plenty of “ideas” anyway, so better they be well informed. This, combined with a little bit of self restraint, good judgment and plain old common sense about when to have sex and with whom, would go a long way toward solving the problem.
However, in the event of an unwanted pregnancy, I believe women should have a right to choose and have the freedom to follow up on that choice as quickly and easily and as early in the pregnancy as possible without regulatory impediments.
What is more, don’t imagine a woman will make that decision without difficulty and so needs to be made to jump through hoops of waiting periods, counseling against it and so forth. I realize that some women may regret it later, but that is the way many things are in life and one has to allow people to make the best decision they can for themselves at that time.
It is not anyone else’s business to judge and regulate a woman’s decisions, her judgment or her morality.
Alison R. Adams is a New Haven resident.