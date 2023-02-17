Animals in our neighborhood are finally relaxing. Creatures of all shapes and sizes had been very nervous leading up to last Sunday.
Anxiety had been caused by a radio broadcast overheard by some chickens in their coop at a local chicken farm. The owners of the chicken farm keep a radio in the barn to calm the chickens.
Usually the radio is tuned to a public broadcasting station which plays soothing orchestral music. Of course, there are news breaks at the “top of the hour.”
A nervous chicken, one with a poor attention span, thought she heard the radio newscaster talk about the upcoming supper bowl. Guests on the program discussed their favorite kinds of chicken wings. Then there was mention of alternatives to chicken wings, everything from hamburgers to pork sausage and ribs.
Of course, chickens are gossips. Imagine, if you will, the song from “The Music Man.” Can you hear the chickens singing, “Pick-a-little, talk-a-little … cheep, cheep, cheep”?
Well, that got all the animals worried. Soon they were a concerned chorus bellowing “Ya Got Trouble.” Yep, there was trouble in the Allen County countryside near Three Rivers City.
Word spread quickly. “What have you heard?” other animals asked the chickens.
It did not take long for the cows, chickens, turkeys and hogs to agree to set aside their differences and unite to combat the organizers of the supper bowl. Hiring investigators and lobbyists would be expensive.
Fortunately, the price of eggs has been very high recently. That enabled the chickens to scratch together some seed money to retain the services of the National Chicken Council.
It had been a quiet week at the headquarters of the National Chicken Council. Full-time staff there were excited to finally have a project. “Excited” may not be the best description. As chickens themselves, they too were worried about a supper bowl.
An owl, known regionally and nationally as a wise consultant, said he had a suggestion. For a reasonable fee he would reveal his idea.
More than money mattered to the owl. His reputation could be enhanced if he had a plan that worked. Besides, the owl did not want some crow to get credit for saving the lives of chickens, cows and pigs.
Crows are known braggarts. Why do you think some smart alecks are said to “crow about” their successes?
The owl was always straightforward in his advice. He never said “on the other hand.” How could he? He had to wing it.
Successfully reducing the demand for chicken wings, hamburgers and pork at the big supper bowl would enable the owl to increase his consulting fees. Maybe he could quit working nights.
Diplomacy is critical to a consultant’s success. The owl could not just cruise into a meeting with the staff of the National Chicken Council and act superior to the chickens. And he certainly could not embarrass the roosters in the presence of the hens.
When speaking to the staff at the headquarters, the owl made certain to look into the eyes of the hens as often as he looked at the roosters. Over the years many consulting owls have lost assignments by assuming the hens were just there as window dressing. A realist knew who did the work and made the decisions. That knowledge increased the likelihood of the owl being recommended for future consulting jobs.
“After careful consideration,” the owl said to the headquarters staff, “I have a suggestion. I recommend that you have a flyover before the supper bowl begins. Instead of jet planes, hire a flock of geese to perform the flyover. Many fans will flee the fallout, lowering the demand for chicken wings.”
“What if several fans are willing to sit beneath the flyover?” asked a hen.
“No problem,” said the owl. “Sell them umbrellas made of thin, defective material which will break, opening holes for the fallout. Soon the fans will leave, diminishing demand at the supper bowl.”
“We know,” said the chickens, “that after your work with us is completed, you will send us a survey asking if we were satisfied with your services. And you will tell us that you would appreciate it if we rate you as a 10 in all the categories. To get those ratings, you better not lay an egg.”
By now, of course, we know the supper bowl was competitive and entertaining. It distracted folks, thereby reducing the demand for chicken wings and other food. Many of the owl’s clients were saved.
After the supper bowl concluded, all that remained was the naming of the MVP. It was awarded to the eagles. They were the most vulnerable poultry.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.