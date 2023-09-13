“The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
– William Faulkner
Paul McCartney is a man of many talents. In addition to being part of the spark that revolutionized music in the 1960s as a member of the Beatles, he is also a gifted photographer.
Year after year, with his camera at the ready, he took thousands of photos of the Fab Four; as Beatlemania grew, so did the volume of McCartney’s photo archive. That archive has been condensed into a rather remarkable new book.
If popular culture is of interest to you, its images, page upon page, document with unflinching clarity the meteoric rise of that band and its direct impact on a kind of global revolution in the arts – not only in music but also in film and TV – that continues without abandon up to the present moment.
The past and the present seem to mesh in a kind of harmony consonant with the galvanic tones of the Beatles’ song “Yesterday,” reminding all of us that while we humans try to make some sense of the concept of time, it can never be put into a bottle.
I thought of all this while flipping through the McCartney book in the aisles of a local Barnes and Noble bookstore, and it sparked a singular question: When did the Beatles really come onto my radar scope? It occurred to me that it happened during a family dinner at the former South Side Gardens restaurant at Hanna at McKinney streets in Fort Wayne.
My Uncle Ted, who owned the restaurant, shared with us that a local celebrity had just left the establishment. Her name was Ann Colone.
I had no idea who my uncle was speaking about, but my mother responded by asking my uncle whether he remembered when the Beatles came to Fort Wayne and appeared on “The Ann Colone Show.” My uncle had not seen the program but definitely knew the Beatles had made an appearance on the WANE-TV 15 (CBS) channel in the 1960s with Colone as host and interviewer.
I had recalled that conversation when McCartney came to Fort Wayne in June 2019 for a concert at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, greeting the attendees with a Fort Wayne shoutout that elicited a roaring response.
But more importantly, I learned that Ann Colone was way ahead of everyone else, hosting them on her daytime program which ran on WANE TV for a whopping 18 years. In TV, that is something like a thousand in dog years; shows rarely last more than a season or two.
What was it about Ann Colone and her program that had such staying-power?
In part, I think it was that Colone thought much more deeply and broadly about her guest list beyond the boundaries of northeast Indiana and the great Hoosier State. She loved her hometown, where she was born in June of 1930, and her native state Indiana, which she never failed to champion and showcase year upon year with great guests both local and regional in appeal.
But what I learned about her program has been intriguing. In those nearly two decades of Fort Wayne TV history, here is a partial list of some of the guests who were on her program and part of Colone’s gifted and unique conversational style: the three Kennedy brothers – John, Bobby, and Ted, Bob Hope, Jimmy Durante, Jack Benny, Lucille Ball, Cary Grant, Joan Crawford, Woody Allen, Tony Randall, Mike Wallace, Walter Cronkite, Joan Rivers, Jerry Lewis, Ed Asner, Andy Griffith, Jim Nabors, Mary Tyler Moore and Shirley Temple.
Colone said her most difficult interview was with Agnes Moorehead.
What most intrigued me, though, was that she had a special concentration on the most famous singers of the second part of the 20th century. Guests on the Colone show included not only the Beatles but also the Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.
I dare say that kind of so-called playbill has few equals of that era, or any. The quality and content of Fort Wayne’s “The Ann Colone Show” was equal in guest quality and appeal to “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson or Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas or Dick Cavett.
And Colone’s program operated on what must have been a shoestring budget comprised of a relatively small team not equal to a tenth of those other big-name TV talk show hosts.
What was her secret? The answer, it seems to me, is multifaceted. But I learned two key things.
The first is that with Colone, her faith and her family were first and without equal. She was born into a very large Fort Wayne Catholic family. They were close. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1947, and was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Her funeral was there in 2007. Her family were grocers.
In other words, she had a strong foundation and support network from the beginning, giving her great confidence and conviction as she rose to local acclaim.
Also, she had another quality which was of peerless help: She was attracted to theater and the arts and was active throughout her life in that area. It gave her stage presence, the ability to communicate on a human scale, and aided her ability to work with the various personalities comprising what we euphemistically call “showbiz.”
She knew their lingo, and she used it to her and her loyal audience’s great advantage.
Colone was Fort Wayne’s first female disc jockey; she had a superb career not only at WANE-TV but also at WGL Radio. Her background prepared her to share and showcase with her audience the great talent of Nashville, Broadway, Hollywood, and Washington. She was truly a pioneer and nearly peerless in that era, and a rightful recipient of numerous awards.
I found a remarkable observation about her tucked into a newspaper clip: “Nothing was more important to Ann than her family and friends. She wanted to be remembered for her kindness and caring.” How refreshing.
McCartney would go on to decades of world fame that continue to the present day. His music and photos will live on through the centuries ahead. Scholars will rightly study the power of songs such as “Hey Jude,” “Penny Lane,” “Let it Be” and “Yesterday.” That is as it should be.
But there remains a reservoir of affection for people with the talent and ability to evoke from others what make them tick and what makes them appealing. It is an immeasurably difficult thing to do. Ann Colone did it with style and grace, and she did it as well as anyone ever did in her time or any.
It is right we should remember the first woman in Fort Wayne to host a Monday-through-Friday, high-quality local TV program replete with a live studio audience. That kind of staying power deserves our esteem.
“Yesterday
All my troubles seemed so far away
Now it looks as though they’re here to stay
Oh, I believe in yesterday.”
Timothy S. Goeglein is a Fort Wayne native living in northern Virginia.