On Feb. 24, 2022, the world took a body blow from Russian President Vladimir Putin in the form of an unwanted dispatch and subsequent action.
Dressed to impress and attempting to project a strongman image, Putin appeared on state television with telephones at his side and the Russian flag behind him. “I have decided to conduct ‘a special military operation,’ ” he said.
Notice the “I” in that statement.
The long arm of history is replete with examples from all over the world of political and religious demagogues who believed – and made their followers believe – they alone possessed what it takes to lead, often invoking a religious deity as their source and inspiration for doing so.
Ironically, Putin’s “special military operation,” which continues to this day, is meant to “… protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide … and for this we (the Russian army with help from the notorious Wagner military group) will strive for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.”
No doubt there are economic, social and political issues associated with this conflict that must be left to the experts, but here is what I know as an observing citizen.
After illegally seizing the Crimean peninsula in 2014 under the guise of a referendum that was not internationally recognized, Putin now wants all of Ukraine’s territory to help restore Russia to its former empire status. Putin believes Russia is entitled to this land grab and possibly other confiscations in the region.
Never mind the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, which gave assurances from Russia to Ukraine that it would honor Ukraine’s territorial integrity in exchange for Ukraine’s giving up its security jewels – its nuclear arsenal. An arsenal that was the third-largest grouping of nuclear missiles in the world at the time.
Fast forward to today where the destruction and dehumanization inflicted upon the Ukrainian people by the Russian army and ex-prisoner mercenaries – led by Putin – speaks for itself. There is no doubt in most circles who the real bully is, and this “special military operation” can only be properly called Putin’s war.
Believing, as I do, that the pen is ultimately mightier than the sword, here is my return dispatch in verse form – unwanted as it may be – to the Russian president for the one-year mark of Putin’s war.
To Vladimir Putin of Putin’s War:
We long for the day our eyes will not see
Ukrainian cities turned into debris.
And we long for the day our hearts will not feel
The pain of war’s loss that’s too painfully real.
And we long for the day a nose will not smell
The unearthed mass graves where Ukrainians fell
And we long for the day our ears will not hear
The crying of children petrified by fear.
But until that day Putin’s war is here,
Dispatcher of death with a message that’s clear.
No one in war is ever untouched
For in knowing war we know too much.
Like the sound of bells that cannot be unrung,
There is no undoing what Putin’s war has done.
There’s just no undoing what Putin’s war has done.
And so, Putin’s “special military operation” has caused damage that cannot be undone, resulting in mounting disdain from the civilized world for his inhumane actions and an ongoing feeling of alienation Ukrainians share toward their military aggressors. But the overriding message he and his subservient underlings should be receiving today is the same as when they started Putin’s war in Ukraine one year ago.
Ukraine has its own rightful destiny, and it is not being a part of any reconstructed Russian empire. On the contrary, the vast majority of Ukrainians want to become members of the NATO alliance and the European Union, which Putin and his followers have inadvertently, but now understandably, been instrumental in helping Ukraine move closer toward.
America, along with NATO nations and other countries, stands for freedom. These nations stand firm and ready in their support of Ukraine’s territorial rights.
The Ukrainian people with their democratically elected leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have friends throughout the free world. And, I suspect, Ukrainians have many sympathizers, friends and loved ones within Russia who recognize Ukraine’s territorial rights.
However, with fact- and logic-bending leaders like Putin at the helm in authoritarian Russia, repression, intimidation and indoctrination regularly prevent Russians from voicing any thoughts and feelings of opposition.
Those Russians who do risk protesting face trumped-up charges and being thrown into prison, or worse.
With such tyranny from Russia’s invasion a very real probability, is it any wonder Ukrainians are so united in bravely fighting for their rightful independence?
Thus far, Ukrainians have earned a hard-fought taste of victory in Putin’s war. In doing so, they now begin to envision their country’s freedom on the NATO and EU stage. Thoughts of retaining freedom as it was are naturally turning to ones of expanding freedom as it could and should be.
Something palpable is in the air. Something widely felt and heard. A rising chorus coming from inside Ukraine. Ukrainians young and old are righteously chanting, “Slava Ukraini.” Glory to Ukraine. Implicitly, the free world, in one way or another, is harmonizing.
When mankind questions or jeopardizes the power of freedom, this fierce Ukrainian stand is yet another reminder of those countries that were driven to join the annals of time in risking everything to secure such precious liberty.
Greg Slyford, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired educator.