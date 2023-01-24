If we can agree that the arts make a community livable, culturally vibrant and socially, morally and emotionally healthy, then we must work to find ways to sustain it appropriately.
The stalemate between Philharmonic players and management is not merely disappointing, but is a serious wakeup call for the citizens of Fort Wayne to examine closely how we value the arts and the artists who create it.
I am an active musician, working as a conductor, keyboardist, composer, teacher and producer. During my 32 years in Fort Wayne, I have come to understand and appreciate the core values of the city, which include hard work, determination, thoughtfulness and kindness.
Being aware of these values has served me well and Fort Wayne, in return, has been very generous to me.
Some of the most industrious folks I know work in the arts, where passion for their craft is the driving force. Over the past decade, and particularly since the onset of the pandemic, I have been compelled to advocate for the arts and the creative class of artists who make Fort Wayne the unique cultural community that benefits us all.
The arts are a treasured community asset that foster economic growth and enhance the pleasure of living here. Despite this, the majority of our career artists earn wages at or below the poverty level, meaning that the very artists upon whom we depend for cultural edification must cobble together multiple jobs to survive economically. This limits the time they can focus on their art form and thus, I argue, limits the overall potential for the arts in our community.
Understanding this wage reality for our artists is helpful because, according to statements, the principal disagreement between the Philharmonic players and management is based upon wages.
Management says the cost of running the orchestra as it stands today is not sustainable. Players say they cannot effectively serve the art form and this community for poverty wages, which should be obvious, and why would we even suggest it?
Considering these circumstances, maybe it is time to consider reorganizing the organization from the ground up following an entirely different model. Perhaps it is time for both sides to come together and unite around the idea of building the Philharmonic into a sustainable business.
Let us reimagine the orchestra as a startup business with a goal of paying its musicians competitive, full-time salaries. This would make it their primary income source and provide the financial support they need to focus on growing the business into a sustainable performing arts company.
The organization would need a substantial capital infusion from investors (donors) to get the business up and running, which fortunately the Philharmonic has in hand.
Most startups have a limited ramp-up period, so everyone involved must be motivated to reach sustainability quickly. How the business strategy will work, of course, is up to the players and their administrators.
If structured correctly, the administrators will be among the players themselves, who – being hardworking, industrious, creative artists – will determine how to sustain the business long term because it is in their best interests to do so.
Perhaps you are thinking that this idea is too simplistic, idealistic or completely unrealistic. I can tell you from experience that building a business is not easy, and it is even harder to change a company in an industry that is locked into a traditional structure.
But it can be done. There is a nonprofit, revenue-generating arts organization right here in Fort Wayne that proves it.
In 2015, members of this community supported my long-held belief in a plan predicated upon hiring full-time artists to help drive the business and create a wide array of musical products that could make the company profitable. A “start-up” fund of just over $1 million transitioned an already-successful company from a traditional, donor-dependent arts organization to a customer-focused, product-generating performing arts organization. The company established a sustainable balance between earned income and donor support, and today is growing and thriving.
My point is that another path is possible. If the old ways no longer work for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, those involved must do something different before we lose one of this city’s most valuable performing arts institutions.
This community has a plethora of entrepreneurs with the knowledge and fortitude to help them strategize a new path as a business whose mission starts with appreciation and care for those who make that business possible.
Fort Wayne has made a substantial investment in the Philharmonic, and those assets should now be used to revive the company. Let us reinvest in the Philharmonic players then charge them with creating the artistic products that will sustain the organization in the long term.
Robert Nance has been active in the Fort Wayne arts scene for 32 years.