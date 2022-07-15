From my early 20s (1965), I was what would be considered then a staunch Republican. That was mostly because my parents and most other relatives identified as Republicans.
My father felt so strongly about Barry Goldwater being elected president that he (and he enlisted my help) helped transport boxes of ballots in 1964 to the location where the ballots were to be counted. At that time I was living in a suburb of Chicago.
Of course, we all know Goldwater was roundly defeated in that election, mostly because he was considered a “warmonger.”
At that time, the Cold War between the (then) Soviet Union and the United States was at its most intense; the Soviet Union had moved nuclear missiles into Cuba, a mere 90 miles off our southern coast, in 1962.
Tensions remained very high between the two superpowers that a nuclear war could result from the action by the Soviets. Goldwater had run a campaign essentially focused on dealing aggressively with the USSR, including possibly starting a war with them.
Through the presidency of Ronald Reagan, I thought the Republican Party was doing the right thing, moving the country in the right direction. That line of thinking was ingrained especially after the disastrous presidency of Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, which saw inflation soar and interest rates skyrocket.
I continued to vote for Republican presidents, including George W. Bush twice.
Then I began to think more outside my box and realized that the Republican Party was not acting in the interests of most of the population. Trickle-down economics espoused by Reagan and the Bushes appeared to work best for the wealthiest, leaving middle-class Americans like me out of being able to get ahead financially.
Tax cuts were passed into law; they benefited the wealthy far more than the average person. With the tax cuts, budget deficits were created.
One of the greatest tax scams was the one former President Donald Trump got passed.
That one did virtually nothing for the average guy but certainly blew up the deficit.
Fast forward to the Biden administration. The Democrats were able to get a meaningful infrastructure bill passed without any Republican support. But the Republicans nonetheless went back to their districts touting the many improvements coming to their states because of it.
The Republican Party has become a party of obstructionists.
When President Barack Obama wanted to nominate a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said there would be no nominee considered in an election year, even though the election was 10 months away. But when Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away, McConnell rammed through a nomination with an election only weeks away.
In his letter of June 14 (“Open mind prerequisite to a civil discussion”), Byron Thompson states, “Last time I checked, it was not the GOP that controls the House, Senate and executive branch.” While that is true, thanks to the Senate filibuster rule, it takes 60 votes to get bills passed.
So Republicans oppose all the bills Democrats put up, so nothing gets passed. With Republicans unwilling to cross the aisle to get legislation passed that will benefit all Americans, they instead accuse Democrats of doing nothing while they obstruct the process.
Also, today’s Republicans are doing everything they can to suppress the vote: limiting the number of days for early voting, demanding strict voter ID rules, and limiting access to mail-in voting. They are trying to make it so Republicans elected to secretary of state offices this November can change state electors if Republican presidential candidates lose.
This has happened in Indiana.
The incumbent secretary of state, Holli Sullivan, lost her bid in the May primary to Diego Morales. The Democratic nominee, Destiny Wells, referred to Morales as far right, an election denier (who believes Joe Biden is not the duly elected president) and conspiracy theorist. If he wins in November, he will be in a position to decide which electors will certify the votes.
When you go to the polls in November, think carefully about which party has done more to improve your life. Which party has an agenda and a vision that is forward?
Do you want improved roads and bridges, improved transportation systems, broadband access and a cleaner environment, the right to choose? Or do you want to go backward 100 years?
Do you want your vote to count? It may not depending on who is elected secretary of state in Indiana.
John M. Watson of Fort Wayne is retired from the radiology department at Lutheran Hospital.