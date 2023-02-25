“Why do you want to move to Fort Wayne and what are your ties to the area?” a city attorney asked during my job interview with Mayor Tom Henry and then-Deputy Mayor Mark Becker.
I shared that my grandmother lived nearby and Fort Wayne always had meant family to me. In fact, I combined a visit for my family’s annual Fourth of July reunion with the interview to save on travel expenses. My grandparents passed down the value of Midwest thriftiness.
“OK, that checks the box.”
“Why” is a question I love to ask to learn more and seek to understand. I often inquire, “Why do we do it this way?”
Too often the response is, “Because it’s always been done this way,” which never satisfies.
In a recent work project, I rediscovered the mission statements for the city’s divisions – their “whys” for being part of local government.
Those mission statements can be found in each division’s “About Us” section on the city’s website, and also combined in one location – the city budget.
I remember first reading through the budget years ago, noticing that each department’s plan for spending includes a synopsis of why the department exists, what it does and how it strives to serve the residents of Fort Wayne.
The saying goes, “Show me your budget and I’ll tell you your values.” Then what does Fort Wayne’s budget tell us about the government services we residents value so much?
For one, public safety is the majority of the city’s budget with both the Fort Wayne Police and Fire departments seeking to protect the life, liberty and property of our residents.
Looking beyond its original reference to fire prevention, Benjamin Franklin’s proverb is worth heeding: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
For instance, FWPD’s budget reflects the understanding that we can’t arrest ourselves out of our community’s substance use disorder challenges. That’s why the city funds social workers who serve on the Hope and Recovery Team to support residents who need treatment rather than incarceration.
It’s just one example of government working to change the system further upstream to better serve the people who live in Fort Wayne.
Through increased funding for neighborhood infrastructure, our budget reflects our value of fostering positive connections and community safety.
When I started with the city, the annual budget was about $5 million on streets, roads and sidewalks. Now it’s closer to $50 million, including trails, bridges and alleys. These investments signify our need to physically connect with our neighbors and corridors.
Not all budget expenditures are by choice. Fifteen years ago, a court order required the city to make its largest infrastructure investment – City Utilities’ Three Rivers Protection & Overflow Reduction Tunnel, which is reducing the number of sewer overflows and improving the health of our rivers.
When I asked a neighbor why they recently moved here, the immediate response was “clean water.”
My “why” of being here has changed now that my grandmother is gone. Arriving in Fort Wayne nearly a decade ago, I felt like the city was on the cusp of a new chapter and I was excited to be part of the unfolding story. I’ve been fortunate to have been part of Fort Wayne realizing some of its potential, and I stay because there’s so much more to do.
Why people choose Fort Wayne is evolving. Riverfront, once a dream, is now an attraction.
As Mayor Henry announced in his recent State of the City address, we’re working on a climate action plan that should be a value included in our budget, one that will result in less energy consumption and produce overall savings.
One thing remains unchanged: Our city’s best asset is the people. We could and should invest more to realize Community Development’s mission: “to foster a vibrant, prosperous and growing Fort Wayne,” regardless of where in the city you live.
Each of us is in Fort Wayne at this moment for a reason, whether we grew up here, moved to be close to family or relocated for a new opportunity.
Together we can answer, “Why Fort Wayne?” Because in Fort Wayne, we live our values and we should value all.
Stephanie Crandall is the director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne and a Democratic candidate for Fort Wayne City Council at large.