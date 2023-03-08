There is a request before City Council to rezone a parcel of land owned by Joey Tippmann from Residential 1 to Commercial 2.
The foundational look at any rezoning is it that it should not result in an inconvenience for anyone. This is the heart of the many objections to this rezoning request. There will be inconveniences. Only one will benefit – Tipp-mann.
How do property rights of the owner match up to the property rights of the public? Who benefits and who is inconvenienced?
First look at Tippmann’s property rights on what he bought.
What is allowed on a property is identified in the zoning. His vision in the latest version of the development plan as described by his attorney, Tom Trent, is a small seasonal restaurant. If this structure is moved slightly to the west, as suggested by Trent, onto property entirely zoned C2 and mostly out of the floodplain, it is appropriate.
The owner has the “property right” to build this restaurant and the 11 parking spaces required for the proposed 4,400-square-foot building. Easy. No questions. Virtually no approvals needed.
But that is not the issue here. The owner wants to rezone 1.5 acres of flood plain from R1 to C2 for an 80-space parking lot. This jumps up through six more intensive zoning classifications.
What are the 80 parking spaces for? To accommodate the cars of his party boat business. At this time the only business he has. Why did he buy property that has no access to the river?
This business must cross property donated to and owned by the public for the St. Joe Pathway. There is no agreement in place; it is likely not allowed per the donor’s intent: giving land for the public good.
Now the public’s property rights. The land for the trail was donated to the Board of Park Commissioners in 1992 for the expressed purpose of building a public trail, a trail providing riders the option to leave the existing trail along the street to ride safely along the river. Thirty years later this has become a favorite section for thousands of trail users annually.
This donated land for a public trail is a property right of the community. Legally, I don’t believe it can be given away. This rezoning request could lead to closing this section of trail, permanently or at times, and rerouting users back to the street and away from the river.
This is an inconvenience.
Now the neighbors’ property rights. Rezonings often follow an area’s changing use. We’ve all seen farmland rezoned residential and residential rezoned commercial. Residential to commercial is to accommodate business chasing residents’ desires.
First, neither the residents nor the trail users desire the party boat business here. It’s been operating downtown for more than five years, expanding from one to five boats. That is a downtown business trend. Not a trend here.
This is a very stable residential neighborhood. Since the early 1980s, the last six vacant lots within 2,000 feet of this property have had four residential developments, single- and multiple-family, and two commercial.
The last commercial was in 2001, built more than 20 years ago and nearly a half mile away. The closest three residential developments a few hundred feet away have been built since 2019.
So, recent development trends indicate this area is residential. Rezoning land to move party boats into a quiet residential neighborhood is an inconvenience.
It’s important to know that three years ago Tippmann, owner of River City Ventures and Rum Runners, asked the Parks Department for the ability to cross public property if he bought this land. They said no because of the safety risks to trail users. Then Tippmann asked me to help persuade the department to approve this. I had no standing to make such a request.
It’s now three years later. Tippmann has purchased the property and has illegally removed brush and trees with his business goal in mind.
Many people are being inconvenienced by the controversy over this project. It certainly is a property owner’s right to ask for a rezoning. It is not a guarantee.
Or is it? When Councilman Tom Didier and I visited the site almost two weeks ago, he told me he would vote against it. He went on to say it would be a 7-2 vote in favor of rezoning. I find this curious when it’s not on council’s agenda for another week and constituents were still focused on the plan commission. Is anyone on council listening to any input from their constituents?
One small business vs. thousands of citizens: Who will benefit and who will be inconvenienced by approving this rezoning? Council should vote no. Please contact them to express your opposition.
Dan Wire has held various positions focused on maintaining the three rivers in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.