Growing up in Fort Wayne, my favorite place to spend an autumn or winter Saturday afternoon was the Lincoln Museum located at the Lincoln National Life Insurance Corporation headquarters building on Harrison Street.
Those visits were almost always followed by an early dinner of hot dogs at Coney Island or hamburgers at Powers, both relatively near by the museum itself.
It was in those growing-up years that I became a passionate devotee of Abraham Lincoln and his limitless, tireless devotion to union in an era of tumultuous, 19th century American polarization and toxic division.
In our own polarized age, when we hear others remark that “there has never been a time of greater division in our country than now,” one must always repair to the late 1850s when the seeds were germinating for what became our nation’s greatest conflagration of toxic disunion: 750,000 Americans lost their lives in the Civil War.
The untold casualty count and property loss is incalculable and staggering, from granitic New England to the Mississippi Delta.
In Allen County alone, 4,000 citizens went to war, many of them receiving the bulk of their preparation and training on West Main Street’s Camp Allen, located just west of the Saint Marys River. Nearly 500 of those soldiers lost their lives during the war.
At the horrific Battle of Shiloh in April 1862, prominent Fort Wayne resident Col. Sion Bass died. He was the brother of John Bass, who co-owned Jones, Bass, and Com., later to become the Bass Foundry which would rise to become the largest maker of railroad wheels and axles in the United States.
Two little-known stories about Fort Wayne and those Civil War years from 1860 to 1865 deserve to be better known.
First, most people would rightly assume that Fort Wayne, then as now the most prominent city in northeast Indiana, would have been a natural stronghold of both Lincoln and Union sentiment and support. That was decidedly not the case.
While the business and leadership class of the city tended to be more open to a Lincolnesque outlook – Lincoln was the first successful GOP presidential candidate – much of the German and Irish middle and working classes tended to be more Democratic in their outlook and sympathies.
In the presidential election of 1860, Lincoln won, but he did not win in Fort Wayne or Allen County.
His opponent, Stephen Douglas, garnered 3,224 votes to Lincoln’s 2,552. When Lincoln ran for reelection, he again lost the city and county, doing even worse than he had four years earlier. Lincoln got 2,244 votes, but his Democratic opponent, the famous Civil War Gen. George McClellan, received almost 5,000 votes.
Despite these vote totals, Lincoln won reelection – only to be assassinated by famous actor John Wilkes Booth a few months later on April 15, 1865, in a Washington, D.C., theater.
During that first campaign, Douglas made a successful visit to Fort Wayne in October 1860, speaking to a large crowd from the balcony of the Rockhill House on Broadway where the present St. Joseph Hospital is being demolished.
By contrast, Lincoln was only spotted once in Fort Wayne during a change of trains on a trip now long forgotten.
Significant numbers of Fort Wayne and Allen County voters believed the Civil War was unconstitutional and, in the words of one prominent group at the time, “unholy.” The nation was exhausted by the war, and McClellan’s promise that if victorious he would sue for peace was appealing to some voters – but not to the intrepid President Lincoln and his unrelenting pro-Union base of support.
Lincoln’s famous Second Inaugural Address, one of the greatest speeches of world history, made it clear that even in an exhausted and divided nation, the war would continue through to victory, evoking biblical imagery to demonstrate his commitment:
“Fondly do we hope – fervently do we pray – that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue until the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said ‘The judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.’ ”
The Lincoln chapter of the city’s Civil War history is not the only intriguing story. So is the little-known story of why and how Fort Wayne became a substantial stop on the Underground Railroad.
The oldest Jewish temple in Indiana is Fort Wayne’s Achduth Vesholom Congregation. It was known as The Society for Visiting the Sick and Burying the Dead before it changed its name in 1861, having been established in 1848. It met in the home of member Frederick Nirdlinger.
That same building, in the 200 block of West Main Street, was also a stop on the Underground Railroad. It was part of the informal network helping to protect and convey escaped slaves to freedom.
Fort Wayne’s underground way station matters because the city was a natural middle point between the Ohio River city of Cincinnati, located near the confederate south, and the pivotal northern city of Detroit. This is a relatively short route from bondage to liberty.
Because it was illegal to curry slaves to freedom, most travel was done after sunset. Nirdlinger allowed his home to be a fugitive hiding spot – as did a number of other Jewish families living near what is today Lima Road, and north to LaGrange.
Having an active Underground Railroad spot in the midst of downtown Fort Wayne, a city sometimes given to confederate leanings, is historically ironic indeed.
Among the most famous abolitionist preachers of the Civil War era was Henry Ward Beecher, brother of Harriet Beecher Stowe. She wrote the powerful, abolition-themed novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” which was lauded by Lincoln and widely read by a highly literate American audience.
The president believed the novel offered a powerful cultural defense of human freedom in language average people understood. Americans were profoundly and demonstrably affected by its moral and lyrical narrative.
When Lincoln met with her in Washington, he said, “So you are the little woman who wrote the book that started this great war.”
Her equally famous elder brother not only lived in Fort Wayne but also was a commanding, gifted homilist whose abolition-themed sermons at Fort Wayne’s Second Presbyterian Church were fully in sync with the work of the nearby Underground Railroad.
The Civil War began 161 years ago. Its first major battle took place in July of 1861 just outside Washington, D.C., at Bull Run, Virginia.
The war still echoes across the Fort Wayne landscape because the tides of history and the ideas that power them are timeless. They reverberate like harp strings in the city’s and the nation’s soul.
The novelist William Faulkner wrote: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
Timothy S. Goeglein is a native of Fort Wayne and lives in northern Virginia.