On this weekend of Veterans Day and nearly 24 years after I spent my last day serving in the U.S. Army, I was asked to share with readers my own experience as a woman in the Army and what that service has meant to me.
One could say the Army is in my blood.
The oldest daughter of a career Army colonel (and two-time Vietnam vet) and the granddaughter of a two-star general, I spent my first 18 years packing, moving, unpacking, changing schools, and delivering many hellos and goodbyes within the same year.
When I graduated from high school, the thought of leaving that lifestyle behind was both exhilarating and frightening. I couldn’t imagine staying in one place for longer than a few years.
I was encouraged by my father to accept an ROTC scholarship: “Just join the Army National Guard. You’ll only have to serve a few weeks a year and a weekend a month. No big deal.”
Except it was, in every way.
Upon graduation from Indiana University, I was immediately called to active duty. Within nine months I was in Korea, leading nearly 100 Korean nationals, government employees and U.S. soldiers, all men, just south of the Demilitarized Zone.
I had to qualify on several different weapons and learn the ballistics and ammunition types of many others. I jumped out of airplanes. All the daily routines I had observed as the daughter of an Army officer soon became my own.
I quickly learned that to lead soldiers of all ages, many of whom were twice my age, I needed to listen, be humble, respect wisdom, always be prepared, earn their respect and beat them on the 2-mile run.
Soon after (and only five months after my wedding), I was deployed to Bosnia for a year. I led soldiers who had to leave behind spouses and families in order to serve.
I can’t imagine any other job for a young woman that is as confidence-building, inspiring, challenging and life-altering.
It’s always humbling when people thank me for having served our country. After all, it was my honor to have done so.
My contribution, albeit small, is one of my greatest sources of pride. But it pales in comparison to the pride I feel when the national anthem plays.
I can’t articulate the gratitude I feel to the men and women who spent their entire careers in the military, all ranks and all branches. To the soldiers who had multiple deployments, served in wars and made the ultimate sacrifice. Because those are the true heroes.
I wish a Happy Veterans Day and a thank you to my father, my uncle, my grandfathers and to all who served and who are serving.
Leslie Ferguson is a Realtor with the Regan Ferguson Group.