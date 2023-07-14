The greeting card read: “Make sure you got clean underwear, she always said, in case you get in an accident and I always figured that’d be the least of my worries, but now I’m older and I see there’s a lot you can’t control and some you can control and clean underwear is one of those you can, for the most part.”
If reading those words from that card doesn’t make you smile, then you are probably too young to appreciate them.
I’m sorry if you are tired of hearing seniors say, “Well, when I was young …” then they go on and on talking about how so many things have changed – usually for the worse. And so it was/is with the above saying.
“Be sure to wear clean underwear in case you get into an accident” were words my own mother often spoke. And you know what? I never really thought about it very much because that’s what all mothers preached in those days.
Why in the world do you think mothers were worried about whether their children were wearing clean underwear if they were involved in a car accident?
I really am not sure, but I guess I always thought that they would be embarrassed if they had to rush to the hospital, and all the doctors and nurses would point at them and quietly say, “Oh, there she is … the woman who doesn’t wash her children’s underwear. Poor daughter is in intensive care with soiled underclothing. Maybe we shouldn’t let the mother in?”
I came across this greeting card while ordering cards from the Brian Andreas collection.
I was first introduced to the works of Andreas in an art and book shop in Chicago. Andreas is the pen name of Kai Andreas Skye, an American writer, artist, sculptor, publisher and speaker who plays with memory, words and paintings. His company is known as Story People.
He is famous for his simple, poetic short stories, often accompanied by distinctive, unusual drawings. I consider him very zany, and you would recognize his characters once you have seen just one of them.
The statements on his greeting cards always share the most unusual thoughts, like the one I have quoted. And the drawings on each card, accompanying the unique words, are also totally wacky, creative, and touching – to go along with the message.
Some examples of the cards I have: One shows a person weeping and the card says, “She said she usually cried at least once each day not because she was sad, but because the world was so beautiful and life was so short.”
Another card shows one person saying to another, “I am proud to see the one you are, and the one you are becoming. It is no small thing, this chance I have been given to walk the road beside you.”
Yet another card shares, “You’re the strangest person I ever met, she said & I said you too & we decided we’d know each other a long time.”
I think you might be getting the drift of his unique approach to life.
I own and cherish a framed print which is a reproduction of a watercolor and ink drawing by Andreas. On the back it states, “The story is mostly true and completely original.” It features two of his wacky, zany characters, and the artistic message accompanying the flamboyant drawing says, “Most people don’t know that there are angels whose only job is to make sure you don’t get too comfortable and fall asleep and miss your life.”
I try to remember to look at this print as I begin each day and let it remind me not to fall asleep and miss my life … and to be sure to always wear clean underwear.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.