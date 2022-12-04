There’s a classic film/TV trope where the protagonist isn’t appreciated in their hometown until they leave, find success elsewhere and come home in triumph.
A building can’t do that.
It’s not as though the Arts United Center can pick itself up and trot off to Copenhagen, Helsinki or Marrakesh to be admired for a few decades as an intimate space elegantly combining form and function, finally to be welcomed home from its sojourn.
Yet, architects, designers and academics from around the world visit the 660-seat theater to admire what Fort Wayne residents take for granted.
Famed architect Louis I. Kahn’s final work is closer to a much needed and well-deserved upgrade with the announcement that Arts United received $6 million from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. Arts United applied for the funding through the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development initiative, also known as READI.
Since beginning its fundraising campaign, Arts United has also received $3 million from the city, $3 million from the Allen County commissioners and $3 million from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, along with support from several private donors.
While a substantial amount of money, the READI funds are part of a financial puzzle that Arts United is close to solving.
“This isn’t the final piece,” the organization’s president, Susan Mendenhall, told The Journal Gazette on Friday. “This is a $42.4 million fundraising effort to modernize and expand the Arts United Center – to make it accessible and functional. Where we are now is about a little under $30 million.”
And that’s where the organization expected the fundraising process to be entering 2023, which coincides with the building’s 50th anniversary. What’s left is to raise another $6 million in philanthropic funds and $7 million in the form of two federal programs – the New Markets Tax Credit and Historic Tax credit, the same tax incentives used in developing Electric Works.
“One of the advantages that we have about this project is this historical and architectural significance of the building,” said Dan Ross, Arts United’s director of development.
“Interestingly, some of the organizations who distribute New Market Tax Credits have a particular interest in historic structures as well, so we’re in a good position as we’re pursuing the New Market Tax Credits to be talking with organizations who are interested in both.”
But we understand why the brutalist concept may put some people off because judging design is subjective. The Roman architect Vitruvius had three defining principles for good architecture: durability (firmatis), good function (utilitas) and beauty that should “delight people and enliven the human spirit” (venustatis), as architect and writer Anthony Poon laid it out in a 2021 blog post.
Even if you disagree that the center lived up to the latter’s goal, the building has achieved its goal of enlivening the community with a place for artists to perform.
However, to continue its mission, the center requires updates that were unforeseen when it opened. For example, the Americans with Disabilities Act was assigned into law by George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990.
While creating more wheelchair-accessible seating, the building’s revitalization is about opening the space to accommodate disabled performers and technicians.
“If you use a wheelchair or a walker, you can’t get onto the stage, or get into the Rehearsal Studios, or get to the scene shop,” said Mendenhall.
Another challenge the center faces, she said, is what she called a reliance on “Apollo-era” infrastructure in a 21st-century building. For example, if you live in an older home, you know how difficult it is to wire your home for, say, to make use of the Internet of Things.
“If you think of this theater as a big computer, you’ve got a control center that manages all of the lights and the sounds, and it goes all the way through the entire venue,” said Mendenhall. “We are operating on (archaic) infrastructure – all the wiring, all the controls that power and tell what lights to turn on, operate on (archaic) infrastructure. So, we’re trying to plug in theatrical technology that keeps with the pace of technology.”
Although Kahn wanted to build a larger campus and was, to be honest, profoundly disappointed in having them negotiate his dream down to the bare bones, the last building he designed and built has had a profound effect on generations of performers, directors, scene technicians and audiences.
In closing on their financial goal, the success of Art’s United’s campaign is a sign that we value a place that brings us together to cheer and cherish the talents of our neighbors.
Fred McKissack is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.