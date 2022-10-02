I’ve been thinking about can openers lately – not the electric kind but the turning kind that use hand power.
Apparently, can openers are something many of our neighbors experiencing homelessness don’t have, and much of the food that is available through food pantries is, well, canned.
I’ve been on a short-term assignment with Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, and I learned that our supply of can openers had been depleted. We couldn’t include one for a guest who requested one when picking up food.
I did what many of you would have done. I ordered a box of small can openers and had them delivered to the pantry.
Here’s the thing. That contribution didn’t matter. It mattered to the person who received one of those can openers, I hope. And it mattered to the organization in some small way.
But it didn’t matter to me. I cared about it, but it didn’t matter.
Nothing changed for me because I made that contribution. I didn’t have to sacrifice a single thing in my own life to make that gift. A few days down the road, I won’t think about it again.
I want to invest in our community in a way that genuinely matters, especially in this last quarter of a challenging year.
The Winkler Group, a strategic fundraising consulting firm, dubbed 2021 the Year of the Transformational Gift, with more seven-figure gifts made to charitable campaigns than in any other time in its 20-year history.
The National Philanthropic Trust reported that in 2021 giving increased in nearly every sector, with the largest percentage of giving going to religion and education. The largest growth was in giving to the arts. Giving to human services lagged during the second year of the pandemic.
This year is shaping up differently as we enter the last quarter.
The COVID-inspired wave of donations and incentive payments has slacked off, and nonprofits have been particularly hard hit by the labor shortage.
Unlike for-profit ventures, the ability to simply raise wages to attract needed manpower is often out of the question for community-impact organizations because they have been hampered by wide-sweeping actions beyond their control, according to the National Council of Nonprofits:
• The universal charitable deduction expired at the end of 2021, discouraging donors, particularly middle-income donors, from investing in nonprofits just when the revenue is most needed to address workforce and service needs.
• The Retroactive Repeal of the Employee Retention Tax Credit means that organizations won’t receive further resources needed to keep people on the job or to grant incremental pay increases to retain employees.
• The failure of government contracts and grants to adjust reimbursement rates to reflect real costs continues to cripple human service organizations. Programs that are funded primarily by these reimbursements see their costs rising, but the amounts they can recoup remain stagnant. Businesses can increase the prices they charge to offset material and labor increases; funder policies, particularly governmental ones, often prevent nonprofits from doing the same.
• The increased need for services as the long-term effects of COVID and economic shifts force more families to seek help leaves many nonprofits in the human service sector straining to keep up. At Wellspring, the number of families served through the food bank and clothing shoppe increased every week over this summer and shows no signs of diminishing. Other local organizations are experiencing similar trends.
As community citizens, we share a responsibility to strengthen these organizations as part of a healthy social service ecosystem and to assist in redistributing community wealth to those who find themselves in a vulnerable space. If giving is to be transformational, we should ask how we can affect an organization’s ability to attract and retain adequate staff.
While appreciated, a box of can openers doesn’t do that. That happens with investments that cost us something, that matter.
In this last quarter, considering the challenges our community-impact organizations are facing, responding to year-end appeals with unprecedented generosity has unprecedented importance.
We’ve all heard the phrase, “Give until it hurts.” In this last quarter of 2022, we should consider giving until it matters.
Joan Baumgartner Brown is the principal in Baumgartner Brown Consulting.