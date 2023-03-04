In the spring of 2019, I took a huge risk by leaving my career in nonprofit economic development to join a custom software development firm.
Somehow I managed to land a project-management job leading teams that design, develop and deploy mission-critical software applications.
The developers spent their time delivering high-quality digital products on time and under budget for Fortune 500 and Software as a Service product platform companies. Meanwhile, I Googled, “What is the Cloud?” “How does DevOps work?” and “Is the internet magic?”
I quickly worried my biggest fear was coming true – maybe I didn’t belong in tech.
As I fall squarely into the millennial generation, technology has shaped my world and how I interact with it. Yet despite its ever-present influence, I never felt a career in tech was open to me.
Unfortunately, my fear is a not-uncommon refrain for generations of girls and young women who did not see their place in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professions. In fact, research from the University of Houston shows that gender-based stereotypes about “STEM being for boys” begin in grade school.
By the time girls reach high school, many have made their decision not to pursue degrees in computer science and engineering because they believe they don’t belong.
Historical data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that women comprised 38% of the workforce in 1970 but only represented 8% of STEM workers. More than 50 years later, women are nearly 50% of the workforce but only 27% of STEM professionals.
Moreover, Indiana ranks 31st for women’s representation in STEM, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.
There is truly no place to go but up.
While the statistics prove the disparity, the root causes for underrepresentation are complex, multifaceted and have a wide-ranging impact.
Lack of diversity, gender or otherwise, not only hinders progress in STEM but also reinforces systemic inequalities that limit opportunities and progress for women and people of color.
Despite these challenges, I believe the future is bright for women in STEM in Fort Wayne and throughout Indiana. I’ve gained this confidence through my involvement in Women & Hi Tech, an Indiana nonprofit organization that exists to change the landscape of women represented in STEM to be equally inclusive to all.
With nearly 2,000 members and 40 corporate sponsors, Women & Hi Tech supports the advancement of women in STEM through collegiate and K-12 outreach, professional development opportunities and networking events.
While impactful, the grass-roots efforts of Women & Hi Tech won’t be enough. True progress and change will require sustained and concerted efforts from educational institutions, employers, policymakers, male allies and society as a whole.
Allen County’s 2022 strategic plan casts a vision to “attract and grow 2,500 net new high-wage jobs by the end of 2031 in R&D, engineering, IT, regional headquarters, and tech-driven growth industries.” We must prepare for and anticipate that many of these net new jobs can and will be filled by women.
Twenty years of regional collaboration, and economic and workforce development have me encouraged about our communities’ ability to meet this challenge. Our efforts in doing so will create a more inclusive and equitable world that benefits all.
Hannah Stork is a client executive at Rural Sourcing.