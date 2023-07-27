During the week of June 26, Fort Wayne, as much of the Midwest, experienced unhealthy air quality in the aftermath of wildfires in Canada. Earlier in the month, Fort Wayne experienced daytime temperatures in the 90s and rising humidity.
Both scenarios directly affect our neighbors who live in the elements as well as those housed with no fans or air conditioning. Conditions transitioned from hazardous to unhealthy to very unhealthy.
As an advocate for those very men and women living in the rough, I attended the Fort Wayne City Council meeting on June 27 to speak on their behalf. On the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, citizens may come to the microphone for two minutes to express comments and, in my case, concerns, at the assigned time during the regular session.
Originally, I came to speak on the insensitive policy of the current administration that specifies for city-specific cooling centers to be open a threshold must be met. That threshold means temperatures must be in the mid- to upper 90s combined with a heat index of 100 degrees or higher for the city to act.
The Rescue Mission is available, at 80 degrees, but many are unable or choose not to go there for myriad reasons; others are simply unaware.
Three different men have directly been affected by this heat/humidity combination, and 911 was called on behalf of one.
This is an issue that affects the city and its residents, both under roof and unroofed. The city should be responsible for a compassionate and caring plan of action that understands that the average unhoused person walks an average of 8 miles a day, often carrying all they own. That situation exacerbates the stress of heat and humidity and the effects of each. For those who are housed, temperatures will generally increase by another 10 to 15 degrees.
Then, during the week of June 26th, the air quality issue arose and plagued our city. Media from several sources – television, radio and print – advised us of the dangers caused by the high number of particles in the air as winds pushed Canadian wildfire smoke in our direction.
Air Quality Action Days were declared. We were advised to limit outdoor time and stay indoors. Several entities, including Fort Wayne Community Schools and the Fort Wayne Farmers Market, moved activities inside. Indiana Michigan Power suspended disconnects for a period, as the need for fans and air conditioning was a priority.
For those of us serving, or even those themselves living on our streets, there was no news release, no TV or radio notification, no notice in the newspaper advising of an avenue of relief for these citizens. There was no word of any coordinated response for those who are the most vulnerable in our community. Nothing to show that our community is concerned, compassionate and has a plan of action. There had been no outreach, which is what brought me to that microphone on June 27.
For those experiencing homelessness, natural disasters of this nature mean they experience those disasters first, experience them worst and often experience them longer. These men and women often face, particularly if near roadways or under bridges, particulate matter and other air pollutants daily.
Now the Canadian fires delivered an added burden.
Any early warning system needs to include everyone, including the unhoused and those in need.
Science Daily reported previously that more than half of the participants surveyed after another event reported having physical reactions to the air pollution including headaches and difficulty breathing, and more than a third reported emotional stress associated with the situation.
A total of 89% reported seeking medical treatment for their symptoms.
Think of the psyche of a vulnerable person who is on the streets, in an already vulnerable state, seeing the skies darken, perhaps not even understanding the danger level, with no information and no word of relief.
As a caring community, these are issues we must consider, and we must activate a system that will directly engage the most vulnerable in our city as they may be the most affected. Communication and engagement are needed so the information can be imparted directly to those in need. Not just conversations but actual action steps that directly address these issues and other connecting issues that could potentially cost someone their life.
Affordable housing is out of the reach of many, even those who are employed, and shelter systems remain population specific and not a permanent year-round solution for many in need. We must step up with emergency systems that activate at these perilous times so we may protect all with the compassion, dignity and respect we would want for ourselves.
Again, an action of humanity is the beginning of change. If we learn nothing else from the extremes in nature in the past month, let it be that change is needed today.
Sally Segerson is founder of Street Reach for the Homeless.